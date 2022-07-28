‘American Pickers’: Here’s What Happened To Frank Fritz’s Store Since His Stroke

Former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz suffered a stroke earlier this month. He was discovered unconscious on the floor of his home on July 14th and he’s been in the hospital ever since.

Since his hospitalization, some fans have wondered what’s become of his popular Illinois store, Frank Fritz Finds. According to The Sun, his store remains open to the public.

“Frank Fritz Finds will remain open. It is located in the Hawg Dog Bar and Grill. As long as the restaurant is open, fans will be able to visit the antique store,” according to the publication’s source.

Fritz had been making improvements to the store in the last year before suffering his stroke. Reviews from customers who recently visited the store have been glowing.

“Much improved. Hard to find items. Great prices,” said one reviewer on Google. “Looking for something, just ask. They will find virtually anything. Highly recommend. Sent lots of customers. Never heard a negative word. People thanked for sending them to store.”

Another reviewer cast some shade towards Fritz’s former friend and co-host Mike Wolfe. After visiting Frank Fitz Find, the reviewer said, “Food and service was excellent! We bought a couple of Frank’s antiques as well. Much more fun and affordable than Mike Wolfe’s Antique Archeology in Nashville. We miss Frank!”

Fritz’s Life Before the Stroke

Fritz last appeared on American Pickers during a March 2020 episode. After which he took time off to recover from back surgery. The grueling operation left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine. Despite his desire to return to the show, his firing was announced in July 2021.

Once his time with the show was behind him. Fritz went on a journey to become healthier. He lost 65 pounds and then got sober after a 77-day stint in rehab.

“I didn’t like drinking anymore,” Fritz said after completing his rehab treatment. “My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Fritz may have been unceremoniously let go from his hosting duties on American Pickers, but he made the most of his time after and found new happiness in life.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have a drink again because I don’t like the feeling anymore and some of the dumb things that I did. I’m feeling really good. Life is good and I’d like to get back into the swing of things. I wish I had done it five years ago, I would have been a different person. It was the best thing for me and I wish I had done it sooner or I wouldn’t be in the position that I am right now.”

The timing of his stroke and hospitalization is nothing short of tragic. Wolfe broke his silence on the situation to give his friend, former or not, the best of wishes during such a difficult time.