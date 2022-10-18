‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Silent on Big Day for Frank Fritz

Former American Pickers host Frank Fritz recently turned 57 years old but he didn’t hear a single word from Mike Wolfe. At least, Wolfe was not offering up any sweet words on his social media outlets. Usually, some sort of recognition might be expected. Yet as the show’s fans know, Fritz is no longer associated with American Pickers. It’s not like Wolfe has been totally silent about Fritz recently.

Yet when his birthday rolled around on October 11, there was no notification from Wolfe. The same can be said for Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe, Mike’s brother and also a co-host on the show. They were mum on Fritz’s big day. This all happens, though, just months after Fritz suffered a stroke. Mike Wolfe did go public at that time expressing his concern for Fritz’s health and well-being.

‘American Pickers’ Host Mike Wolfe Did Speak Out About Fritz’s Stroke

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram after Fritz’s stroke. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.” Wolfe finished up by saying, “Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Fritz was fired from American Pickers back in July 2021 after he’d left to recover from back surgery. That procedure left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine. While he was off the show, Fritz lost 65 pounds and has been sober from alcohol and substances. The last time Fritz would show up on the TV program was in March 2020. But he’s appeared in reruns of American Pickers since his departure.

Fans have been outspoken about their desire to see Fritz come on back. The show has been battered a little bit in the ratings. Heck, there are some longtime fans who are boycotting the show and not even watching it anymore. Fritz did talk about his falling out with Wolfe in an interview with The U.S. Sun back in 2021.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz said. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is. The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.”