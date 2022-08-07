‘American Pickers’: Is Danielle Colby Still With the Show?

Vintage collector and burlesque costume enthusiast Danielle Colby has been with American Pickers from the very beginning. Her friendship with Mike Wolfe stretches far beyond the series and when Wolfe landed a deal to make his television dreams a reality, he knew he wanted to bring Danielle along for the ride.

Fans of American Pickers know Danielle best as the shop manager of both the Iowa and Nashville Antique Archaeology locations. In recent months, however, Danielle Colby has become more involved with OnlyFans, leading to fan speculation that her time with the treasure hunting show may be coming to an end.

Back in 2012, Colby shared that she thoroughly enjoyed working with Mike Wolfe and American Pickers, but she didn’t see it as a lifelong career. “I highly doubt that Antique Archaeology is the last job I’ll ever have in my life,” she told the Miami New Times. “Though it is definitely the coolest job I’ve had to date.”

“It all depends on when my time there has run its course,” she continued. “I have an obligation to Mike who put me in the position I’m in right now, and I’ll respect that ’til the end.”

As of now, Danielle Colby remains under contract with American Pickers. It’s unclear, however, how many seasons that contract includes. That said, it’s doubtful that Danielle would abandon the show when it’s already suffering from the loss of fan-favorite picker Frank Fritz.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Explains Her Love for Burlesque

Though Danielle Colby will always have a soft spot for antiques, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see her career take a turn if and when she departs American Pickers. Over a decade ago, a visit to a variety show in Chicago sparked an interest in burlesque. Since that time, her interest in exotic dancing has grown into a passion and side gig for the professional treasure hunter.

“The burlesque journey has really been an interesting one for me,” Colby told Fox News in 2018. “It’s part of my life journey, my relationship with my body, and my relationship with sexuality. It’s deep and it really started from a place of anxiety and depression.”

According to Colby, burlesque has been instrumental in overcoming her mental health struggles. “It’s taught me a lot about ego, humanity, kindness, sharing,” the American Pickers star explained. “It also taught me a lot about what I don’t want to be and what I do want to be.”

One might think that burlesque and American Pickers wouldn’t mix. On the contrary, however, Danielle Colby says Mike Wolfe couldn’t be more supportive of her uncommon side hustle.

“Mike [Wolfe] and I have been close friends for a very, very long time,” she explained. “He’s been to my burlesque shows. We support each other. He knows what I do is a nod to historical accuracy. He knows my obsession with burlesque comes from the amazing costumes. And hey, the ladies don’t look bad!”