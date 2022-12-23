‘American Pickers’ Is Making Some Major Changes for New Season

There are some changes afoot on American Pickers as Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie get ready to go picking again. One of the things that the show is doing is adding a celebrity guest. Also, the show is moving to Wednesday nights on the History Channel.

In a teaser ahead of the new season’s programs, a caption said, “Who will walk away with the most unique find?” In the video teaser, there is a hint that Mike, Robbie, and Danielle Colby will go up against White Stripes band member Jack White. Mike Wolfe even dropped a hint that White “could walk away as the champion.”

New Episodes of ‘American Pickers’ Will Arrive In January 2023

For longtime fans, it probably has seemed like a lifetime since new episodes of American Pickers has been on the air. Have no fear, the new season begins on January 4, 2023. The show’s network has not aired new episodes since back in September. Yeah, it’s been a while. The show has been in a ratings decline due to the fact that Frank Fritz was fired as a host. Fans who prefer to have Frank on board have been boycotting. Viewers believe that Robbie has become a curse on the show and he’s why the ratings are dropping.

But, when December rolled around, The U.S. Sun revealed the network is likely not canceling the show as they’ve filed a patent for new merchandise. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, A&E Television Networks filed for a new trademark on September 7, 2022. This trademark is set to cover different items like gift bags, gift boxes, and paper gift cards.

Back in November, Robbie Wolfe posted an update on the show on his Instagram account. The snapshot showed Robbie while he was joking around with two other crew members, The U.S. Sun reports. There appeared to be a battle for front passenger rights in the car. They were tussling over “shotgun” privileges. Robbie Wolfe wrote in the caption, “It’s Monday, and I called shotgun. The crew working hard bringing all-new American Pickers in January.”

Colby, meanwhile, has been recovering. She underwent a hysterectomy back in October after suffering from painful uterine fibroids. She wrote in a Patreon blog post that she was having a “down day” as she has been “feeling overworked and under-rested.” Colby wrote, “I’m learning my new limits and respecting them. Pushing past those limits could have consequences that are less than desirable.”

