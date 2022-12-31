‘American Pickers’ May Be Bringing Back Frank Fritz, According to Reports

There is a rumor going around that Frank Fritz may return to American Pickers—and according to several sources, it may be true.

Those sources told RadarOnline that Mike Wolfe is the person behind the efforts. He has allegedly made a plea for Fritz to “return and save American Pickers.” But extending an olive branch isn’t easy for him.

“Coming crawling back to Frank is a bitter pill for Mike to swallow,” one person said.

Unfortunately, if Frank Fritz can’t set his frustrations aside, American Pickers may come to an end. Ever since he left the series in March 2020, ratings have been on a steady decline. And former fans have it perfectly clear that his absence is the reason they are tuning out.

Fritz’s firing came after his addiction problems created a feud between him and Wolfe, who had been childhood friends. Fritz claims that he went through rehab before he left the show, but Wolfe and the producers still decided to give him the boot. Despite all of that, he told The Sun in July that he was ready to head back to the set if they would have him.

“I would like to come back to the show,” he admitted. “I was doing [the show] for 11 years. I’m 100 percent recovered now and I’m ready to roll and go back.”

Frank Fritz May Not Be Healthy Enough to Return to ‘American Pickers’

However, Fritz’s health is now an issue. On July 14, right around the time of that interview, Frank Fritz suffered a debilitating stroke. Details of his current state are murky. But in October, he was in such a state that a judge granted a request for an emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator over his finances and everyday decisions.

The sources told RadarOnline that Fritz is “still recovering.” And they are not certain that Frank Fritz is physically able to handle the stresses that come with American Pickers’ hectic travel and filming schedule.

Whether or not Fritz and Wolfe can let bygones be bygones is also unclear. Over the past two years, Fritz had made several damaging statements against both Wolfe and the show’s producers. But since Fritz’s health scare, the drama has faded and Wolfe seems to be genuinely concerned about his former co-host’s wellbeing.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram shortly after Fritz’s stroke. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“…Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay,” he added. “I love you, buddy.”