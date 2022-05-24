‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Bought a Vintage Toy for a Surprisingly Low Price

“American Pickers” fans have watched star Mike Wolfe negotiate some pretty harsh deals for quality finds in the past. But in one Season 23 episode, Wolfe needed little bargaining to get an outrageously good price for a vintage toy.

According to Looper, the episode was titled “Cadillac Man,” and it aired earlier this year around February. At one point in the episode, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe picked up an old vintage robot toy. These toys were reportedly all the rage in the early 20th century, with the advent of science fiction. And they fetch a fair price, depending on the year.

But Wolfe told the owners that currently, he could earn about $75 to $100 for it, based on its condition. He offers them $65, which the seller then counters with $75. Wolfe immediately jumps on it, sealing the deal. It’s a pretty good price for such an interesting find.

In a private interview, Wolfe explained how sometimes, these toys sell for an outrageous amount of money. A few years ago, he could’ve sold it for up to $500. But those prices have significantly dipped since then. Maybe Wolfe can wait a few years for prices to jump back up and he can truly get his money’s worth.

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Balances Two Projects in Hometown

LeClaire, Iowa, just keeps getting busier and busier. That’s likely due to the fact that “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe has turned it into the show’s hub. He has his store, Antique Archeology, located there. And now, Wolfe’s working on two other projects to draw more people to the town.

One of those he announced earlier this week. Wolfe took to Instagram to post a photo of a gorgeous old house located in LeClaire. He plans to clean it up and turn it into Two Lanes Guesthouse, which is a franchise of vacation rental spots.

“Excited to announce we will be doing a @twolanesguesthouse in Leclaire Iowa,” Wolfe wrote in his caption. “This place will sleep up to 8 people and has beautiful river views. It’s also right across the street from @antiquearchaeology in Leclaire. We’re just getting started renovating the property. We will share videos and photos of its transformation over the next few months.”

We can’t wait to see his progress and final product. But the “American Pickers” star is also renovating another building in LeClaire. This one is a building on Main Street that likely used to house a store or apartments. Wolfe announced his intentions to maintain the building’s facade and structure through his renovations.

“I love projects like this where the reward outweighs the challenges,” Wolfe wrote in his caption. “And what we do will ensure a longer life for another building on our Main Street. Which means another business. Leclaire means so much to me and I love still being a part of this beautiful little river town. @visitleclaire when you get a chance #thisplacematters.”