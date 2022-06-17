‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Celebrates Charity Event Cleaning America’s Rivers

Mike Wolfe may be known for turning trash into treasure on “American Pickers,” but he also takes time for important causes. On Friday, the antique collector posted a series of pics highlighting some recent work he did with an organization known as Living Lands and Waters. According to its website, the group is a “non-profit organization established in 1998 with the primary mission of removing aquatic debris from our nation’s largest rivers.”

On Thursday, Wolfe joined the group in Iowa to help them clean up one of our many beautiful, yet sometimes abused, rivers.

“Great event last night @livinglandsandwaters Thank you all for your conviction and passion to clean America’s rivers,” Wolfe wrote next to several pics showing the debris they cleaned from the river.

He added, “If you’re not familiar with Chad’s team and what they do. Jump on over to their Insta and give them a follow. Love you buddy thank you for inspiring so many over the years.”

After posting the pics, many of his followers quickly praised the Picker for joining the group to clean up our rivers. “He has done so much for our waterways! Amazing work,” one user wrote about the organization’s founder, Chad Pregracke.

Mike Wolfe amazes followers with classic VW van

In other news for the “American Pickers” star, he recently posted about his 1964 Volkswagen bus on his Instagram. In addition, he also gave his followers a run down about one unique element he added to the vehicle. The VW van has 21 windows.

Wolfe’s post reads, “1964 21 Window Volkswagen Bus Out of New Mexico. Is getting the @j3restorations Treatment! This survivor will have a mechanical restoration.” He added, “Can’t tell you enough how much Rich and his team love what they do! J3 in #columbiatn y’all rock!!! #volkswagenbus.”

Wolfe’s 1964 classic bus is reportedly worth $18k at low retail, $41k at average retail, and $74k at high retail, according to NADAguides.

However, the VW in the pic is classified in the low retail range, given its need for mechanical restorations. J-3 restorations’ Instagram bio reads: “We specialize in vintage Porsche Metal fabrication and restoration Utilizing Celette Benches and specialty metal fabrication machinery.”

Surprisingly, Porsche has been under the Volkswagen umbrella since 2012. In Wolfe’s Instagram post, you can see his VW van rocking a two-tone green and white exterior. A shot of the van’s rear shows the car’s open hatch with mechanical parts surrounded by brush. Other close-up pics of the bus show years of rust build-up and a working motor.

However, not all of Wolfe’s classic rides need some TLC. Wolfe also recently posted about his $65K 1937 Harley Flathead OG in another Instagram post. The post’s caption read, “Beautiful day cruising around @visitcolumbia TN 1937 Harley Flathead OG Paint Running SO good thank you @choppers.inc.”