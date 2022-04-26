‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Details New Project Restoring Historic Building in His Iowa Hometown

On Tuesday (April 26th), “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe took to his Instagram account to share some details about his new project, which is to restore a historical building in his hometown of Leclaire, Iowa.

“The process has started on restoring the Facade of a building I bought in downtown Leclaire Iowa,” Mike Wolfe explained. The “American Pickers” star then shared that he and his crew have cleaned some sort of basement seal paint off the original Limestone and brick. “Over the years it has deteriorated more rapidly because of the product used to cover it. The bricks on this building were actually made in Leclaire and are notorious for eventually turning to dust if not maintained.”

Wolfe then said he loves projects like this and he believes the reward outweighs the challenges. “And what we do will ensure a longer life for another building on our Main Street, ” the “American Pickers” star explained. “Which means another business.”

Wolfe went on to add that Leclaire means so much to him and the “American Pickers” star says he loves still being a part of the “beautiful little river town.”

Mike Wolfe Opens Up About His Purpose on ‘American Pickers’

While speaking to the Des Moines Register in 2019, Wolfe spoke about his purpose on the TV series “American Pickers.”

“Every object has a story,” Wolfe explained. “And that story is reflective of a family. Or a place, or of a time, or of a moment. So it’s a show about all of us. It’s reflective of all of us.”

Wolfe further described himself as a storyteller and that’s his “American Pickers” responsibility. “I think it is like, it is big time. [And] the show is at the point now where it’s, like,I want to talk about these things that matter.”

Wolfe went on to discuss life before “American Pickers,” including what his childhood was like. He revealed he mercilessly picked on and bullied. “The allies were safe places for me, and that’s where the garbage was, too. And so the garbage became my toys and they became part of my imagination and they became part of who I was.”

The “American Pickers” star recalled an old man giving him a cigar box and he thought it was everything to him. “Because of the colors and the way it smelled and the fact that he gave it to me,” Wolfe explained.

Speaking about how much LeClaire means to him, Wolfe goes on to add, “When we lose small towns, we lose everything that we stand for. We lose small business and we lose entrepreneurs. And we lose historic properties. We lose pride. We lose jobs.”