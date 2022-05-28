‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Leticia Cline Announces She’s Running for Mayor of Kentucky Hometown

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend of “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, announced on Saturday (May 28th) that she is planning to run for mayor of her hometown of Cave City, Kentucky.

In her latest Instagram post, Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend revealed that she filed to run for mayor of Cave City last week. “I’m running for people like my father who had to work until he died with no retirement. I’m running for women like my mother who raised two little girls, often times sacrificing her lunch so we can have ours.”

Cline also states that she is running for her friend who does everything the government tells them to do. Which includes working, buying a house, and paying taxes. However, they are unable to afford a vacation after doing all those things. “I decided to run for my [Neighbor] who moved here and started a small business that has doubled in size in its first year. I have to protect his investment.”

The girlfriend of “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe declares she is running for the people who haven’t moved to the city yet so that she can create an environment that they would want to live in. Cline goes on to add that she is running for the little girl who wrote about her plans for the city and told her mom one day she would return to make the city what it should be.

Leticia Cline and “American Pickers” castmate Mike Wolfe went public about their relationship last year. Prior to Cline, Wolfe was married to Jodi Faeth.

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Leticia Cline Reveals Why the Cave City Means So Much to Her

Along with announcing her candidacy for Cave City mayor, Leticia Cline spoke about what is really important to her. Rules, laws, zoning, budget, and ordinances are the structure to every city but they mean nothing if you don’t know who you’re doing them for and why.”

Cline also said that the citizens of Cave City have not had a voice for decades. “While I can spend all my time in this announcement on telling you what I plan to do if I were Mayor, the first thing on my agenda is you…our community and the city YOU want to see.”

Cline goes on to add that she always believed in her hometown and her family’s roots run generations deep there. “In my life I have taken great risks because you can fail at what you don’t want so you might as well take a chance at doing what you love. I truly love working hard to make this city better and I know, without a doubt that I can with your support.”