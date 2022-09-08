‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Has a New Road-tripping Buddy, And It Isn’t Frank Fritz or His Brother

As a professional treasure hunter, Mike Wolfe’s work regularly takes him to exotic destinations…like Missouri…and Kentucky. Okay, maybe not so exotic. But – he does travel, and often. And on these road trips, the American Pickers star typically brings a friend along for company, such as his beloved dog Francie or his brother Robbie.

On his most recent trip, however, he added a new person to the rotation. Rather than bring his American Pickers costars, Robbie Wolfe or Danielle Colby, Mike Wolfe’s passenger seat was occupied by his mother, Rita.

In a series of photos posted to his Instagram story, Mike Wolfe brought fans along for the sweet mother-son outing. “Road trip with my Mama in the ’34 Ford headed to Bellevue Iowa,” he wrote alongside an adorable picture of his mother sitting happily in the passenger’s seat of one of his many classic cars.

Unfortunately, the duo met some inclement weather along the way. According to Mike, however, “Mama Wolfe” was “calm through it all.”

After the hour-long journey from Le Claire to Bellevue, Mike, Rita, and Francie all made it safely to their destination. Later in the day, Wolfe shared a sweet shot of Francie having a blast at the Davenport Antique Motorcycle Meet. It seems the American Pickers star has yet another successful road trip in the books.

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Reportedly at Odds With Mike Wolfe

No one can deny that Mike Wolfe documenting his road trip with his mother is heartwarming. Mama Wolfe, however, is far from American Pickers fans’ favorite travel buddy for the treasure hunter. If fans had their way, Mike Wolfe’s road trips would always include Frank Fritz, especially the ones featured on the show.

According to Frank Fritz, the two have been at odds for years now. And following Frank’s recent stroke, a statement from a close friend of the hospitalized TV star suggests tensions are even higher.

American Pickers fans found out about Frank’s stroke in the first place because Mike Wolfe shared the news via an Instagram post. “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” Wolfe wrote. “Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

At the time, fans assumed that this news was made public with Frank’s consent. Now, however, it seems that Mike acted without his former costar’s knowledge.

“While Frank was not prepared at this time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes,” the statement read, according to Quad-City Times. “He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day and is very determined. He really is getting better every single day.”