‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Hints a New Season Is in the Works

Good news, Outsiders. It looks like American Pickers may live to see a new season.

After 23 years on the History Channel and some major co-host drama, we were getting a little nervous that Mike Wolfe’s days of hunting for the dusty treasures of America were numbered. But Wolfe posted a new Instagram picture a few days ago. And it looks to be a clue that he has another round of episodes in the works.

So why are we reading into the simple social media blast?

For one, the attached snapshot shows off a set of cameras—the same type of equipment he’s been using to film his American Pickers travels for more than two decades—and we can’t imagine why he’d them if he wasn’t filming a new season.

The host also captioned, “Good morning from the great state of Kansas,” and considering the fact that he lives in Tennessee, we’re guessing he’s in the Heartland looking for some good picks.

Why a New Season of ‘American Pickers’ Seemed Unlikely

Originally, the chance of a new American Pickers season looked grim for a few reasons. Firstly, the show’s ratings had tanked for the first time in years. And when that happens, networks often call it quits.

As The Sun reported, the numbers dropped below one million viewers both in January and July. And with each new episode, the ratings seem to dip even further. Once, they even dropped to 859,000 views.

The decline directly correlates with the exit of beloved co-host, Frank Fritz. When he was aboard, most episodes caught over one million viewers. In fact, his very last show on March 2, 2020, saw 1,282,000 fans. And no one even knew that they’d never see Fritz on the show again.

When Frank first disappeared, the audience thought he was just taking a health-related hiatus. But in July of 2021, Mike Wolfe announced that he wouldn’t return. And he’s since replaced his former sidekick with his older brother, Robbie.

According to an Instagram post, Frank had “been like a brother” to Wolfe. But his time with the series needed to come to an end.

“I will miss Frank, just like all of you,” he wrote. “And I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

But fans didn’t take the announcement well, and many have since vowed to boycott the series if Frank Fritz stayed absent. And with the rating drop, we’re assuming they made good on their promises.

However, time will tell if the recent social media post was a clue to the fate of American Pickers, and we for one hope that the series gets a new season.