‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares Rare Picture of Daughter and Mother Together: ‘Most Important Ladies in My Life’

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has faced a whirlwind of emotions this month. He broke the news that his friend and former co-host Frank Fritz suffered a stroke. This came after months of controversy over how he fired Fritz and fans accused the show of dipping in quality.

It’s certainly been a dramatic time in the Wolfe camp as of late. As humans, it’s important for Mike and his family to step back and appreciate the important things. And Wolfe took an opportunity to do just that by sharing a rare photo of his daughter and mother together on his Twitter.

The two most important ladies in my life. Mama Wolfe and Baby Wolfe seeing them together brings tears of joy to my eyes. Everything else fades away and my world feels complete. ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/I4npHE6Asu — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) July 29, 2022

“The two most important ladies in my life,” Wolfe wrote in his heartfelt post. “Mama Wolfe and Baby Wolfe seeing them together brings tears of joy to my eyes. Everything else fades away and my world feels complete.”

Wolfe’s posts have been more reflective than usual since the news broke on Fritz’s condition. Ordinarily, his posts are reserved for his passions for bikes and antiques in his journey picking across the country. But lately, his posts have been much more appreciative of life. A recent Instagram post of his daughter shared similar sentiments.

Mike captioned the post: “Watching someone that I helped create, create simple moments that bring tears to my eyes. This I will never forget.”

Hard Times for ‘American Pickers’ Fans

Wolfe seems to be doing his best to live his best life despite all of the recent emotional events. He witnessed Joni Mitchell’s epic return to the stage which left him feeling “tears of joy.” He was the one to break the news to fans that Fritz suffered a stroke in another emotional Instagram post. Which is becoming a regular occurrence for Wolfe it seems.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks [sic] life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram on last week. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” he continued. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Some fans responded negatively to Wolfe’s comments about Fritz’s condition. Comments directed at Wolfe accused him of being fake after years of turmoil in their friendship. “Why the concern now, Mike? You weren’t worried before. A little too late, I think. Pretty lame, not real,” one fan said. No matter the reality, there’s no doubt Wolfe has a lot on his mind these days.