‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reportedly Not Involved in Frank Fritz’s Conservatorship After Stroke

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is not the “longtime friend” who asked a court to grant guardianship or conservatorship over his former co-host Frank Fritz.

Fritz suffered a major stroke on July 14 and has since moved into a nursing facility. Because the 56-year-old is unable to care for himself, someone unrelated to him filed an emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator in Iowa on August 18.

The court approved the request. And because the documents only identify the person as a long-time friend, people have assumed Wolf was the petitioner. However, The Sun has learned that he is not.

The publication did not say who the mystery person is. But whoever took over as Fritz’s caregiver “has been assisting him in decision-making since the stroke,” and that person is now his legal guardian. A bank has been listed as his conservator.

The court papers further detailed Fritz’s deteriorating health. They claim that the ruling was necessary to “avoid immediate harm” to the former reality star. And he is in no way capable of caring for himself or his personal matters.

“Mr. Fritz’s decision­making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to make, communicate, or carry out important decisions concerning his own financial affairs,” the documents read.

When the judge approved the petition earlier this month, they gave the conservator the ability to pay for Frank Fritz’s healthcare, business interests, home, and everyday living expenses, among other things.

Aside from taking care of everyday matters, the guardian will need to file annual reports, which include health updates.

The Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Feud Continues

Meanwhile, the feud between former friends and American Pickers co-stars Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe continues.

The duo had a falling out in 2021 that led to Fritz’s firing. Ever since the exit, Wolfe has remained relatively quiet about the matter. But he did wish Fritz well after officially announcing the split.

“I will miss Frank, just like all of you. And I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

But Fritz has gone on the record saying that the series favored his counterpart “1000 percent” and Wolfe wasn’t a supportive friend.

When Frank Fritz suffered his stroke, it was Mike Wolfe who made the news public. Recently, an insider shared that Fritz was upset that he took it upon himself to do so. And it appears that the medical crisis has done nothing to reunite the two.

“While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published,” the insider said, “he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes.”