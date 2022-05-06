‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals One of His ‘Favorite Little Towns’

Mike Wolfe of American Pickers gets around the United States pretty well and loves to see people in a lot of small towns. On Friday, the host of the History Channel show was driving through Mount Pleasant, Tenn. He managed to stop and take this really sweet photo from his sojourn. We don’t know if Mike was picking in the city. It would not surprise anyone, though, as he gets around and finds many deals.

One of my favorite little towns to cruise to is @mountpleasanttn beautiful back roads and a vibrant Main Street. if you haven’t been check it out. #thisplacematters #37ford pic.twitter.com/6A3d5ogtOK — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) May 6, 2022

Small-Town America Has Charm To It Even For ‘American Pickers’ Host

Small-town America has a charm and beauty to it. One can find town squares with mom-and-pop stores all along the street. Families and friends run into one another and catch up. When going through a town like Mount Pleasant, it’s cool if you can soak up the atmosphere. It looks like American Pickers host Mike Wolfe was doing that very thing while visiting this town. We might not call this a city since it’s a small town. Still, the life and beauty of it remain at the heart of Americana.

Back in April, Mike celebrated National Pet Day with a sweet photo of himself and his travel buddy. He writes on Instagram, “Road dog best friend. She came into my life two years ago and she’s been a gift from above. Happy National pet day Francie.” One person viewers have been seeing a lot more of on the show is Mike’s brother Robbie. He was born on April 26, 1960, in Joliet, Ill. He has operated his own landscaping company, RJ Wolfe & Sons, for more than 20 years. It’s based in Davenport, Iowa.

Wolfe Addresses Question Around What Would Be His ‘Holy Grail’ of Bicycles To Own

If you happen to catch the show, then you know that Mike Wolfe has a thing for motorcycles and even bicycles. He loves them. What falls under the “Holy Grail” of bicycles for him to collect? “For me, it’s a bike made by Victor,” Wolfe told Bicycling.com back in 2011. “A hard-tired bike with a huge C-shaped leaf spring fork that articulated when you rode. It’s so freaking cool. I’d love to have one of those.”

Let’s get Danielle Colby of American Pickers into the mix right here. She once refused to let Mike sell a rather spooky item. “We opened up Mary Reaver’s trunk, and the vibe in the air got so crazy,” Colby said in an interview. “As we’re looking through the trunk — this is when [Wolfe] had just brought it in — there’s this stack of letters that says ‘Do not read. Private.’ and there’s also divination sticks, tarot cards, there’s, like, her whole life.” While Mike sold off some things, there were others that remained with Colby.