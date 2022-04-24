‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Reveals Look at One of His ‘Favorite Pieces,’ ‘Original’ Art for ‘Munsters’ Koach

Fans of the hit History Channel series American Pickers know well that the show’s host and creator Mike Wolfe loves automobiles. Wolfe has a long history of doing whatever he possibly can to snag some unique vehicles over the years. And sometimes, if he can’t snag a particular vehicle itself, the American Pickers host is happy to settle for a rare piece of art celebrating said vehicle. Well, at least this was Wolfe’s goal when he recently procured a rare piece of artwork featuring the original artwork for one classic TV vehicle, the Munsters Koach.

‘American Pickers’ Host Shares Art Depicting Classic TV Vehicle: The ‘Munsters’ Koach

In a recent Instagram post, the American Pickers star shares with his fans a unique piece of art depicting a logo mock-up for one of the vehicles driven by the most beloved frightening family in television history…the Munsters.

In his Sunday morning Instagram post, Mike Wolfe shares a rare sketch developed by famed automobile designer George Barris. The sketch shared by the American Pickers host depicts an original mock-up of the famous Munsters family vehicle. It’s a rare and fascinating look into the history of a vehicle that has become a huge piece of television sitcom history.

“One of my favorite pieces I bought from George Barris a few years back,” Mike Wolfe shares in the April 24 Instagram post.

“This is original art work,” the American Pickers host explains of the Munsters Koach sketch.

“Its a mock up for the Munster Koach logo,” he adds.

Wolfe goes on to note that the piece means a lot to him. Not only because of its overall value, but for the memories it brings him of his childhood days in Iowa.

“I (used) to hurry home from school to watch,” Mike Wolfe says of the classic sitcom series.

“So many childhood memories I’m sure you all share as well,” he adds.

The ‘Munsters’ Koach Is Truly a Piece of Classic TV History

This iconic Hollywood roadster was developed by famous auto designer George Barris. Barris is known well for his work designing multiple famous vehicles featured in Hollywood including the Batmobile; the Dukes of Hazard’s General Lee; Knight Rider’s KITT; The Beverly Hillbillies’ famous pickup truck, and, of course, the Munsters Koach.

The Munsters Koach is made from the bodies of three Model T vehicles making it about 18 feet long. And, the unique classic TV vehicle’s massive frame was all made by hand. The cost to build this frighteningly awesome roadster in 1964 came to just about $18,000. In pure Munsters’ form, the vehicle’s interior features a blood-red velvet interior with a glossy black exterior paint job.