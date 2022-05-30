‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shouts Out a Small Business Owner He’s Been Visiting for Years

Although “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe typically picks out cool and unusual finds, it usually doesn’t include restaurants. However, Wolfe recently gave a shoutout to one of his favorite small businesses in a little town called Maggie Valley in North Carolina.

“Pops Place! #Maggievallley North Carolina,” he said in a caption next to a picture of Wole and the owner of the beloved restaurant. “Been eating breakfast here for years. Pop has the biggest heart in the Valley and the BEST Pancakes LOVE you buddy.” In addition to sharing a pic of himself and the owner, the TV star also included snaps of the scenery, showing the town’s quaintness.

For Wolfe, North Carolina holds a special place in his heart. Wolfe and his ex-wife, Jodi, bought a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in North Carolina for $450,000 in October of 2019. The 1,422 square-foot vacation home sits on one lot and has incredible views of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Maggie Valley. However, Jodi was awarded the home in their divorce settlement.

Mike Wolfe applauds girlfriend for mayoral run

Today, Wolfe has moved on and is now happy with his current girlfriend, Leticia Cline. He recently praised Cline after she revealed her exciting new career path. The 43-year-old announced she is running for Mayor of her hometown in Cave City, Kentucky.

In a recent post, Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend admitted that she chose to run for office because of her father, “who had to work until he died with no retirement.”

In addition, Cline is also running for office to help women. According to Cline, she was also inspired by her mother, “who raised two little girls” while sacrificing her own wants and desires.

Wolfe spared no time in praising his girlfriend when she announced her candidacy in an Instagram post. The “American Pickers” star wrote “So proud!” along with a red heart emoji in the comments section. Danielle Colby, his costar on the show, also wrote: “This is truly inspiring.”

The pair went public with their relationship back in August 2021. The romantic relationship began after Wolfe’s ex filed for divorce in November 2020. In 2021, their divorce was finalized after nearly a decade of marriage.

As for Wolfe’s relationship with his former costar, Frank Fritz, it’s not looking good. The feud between the pickers is still ongoing. Although Wolfe continues to film “American Pickers,” they have yet to squash their beef. Now, Wolfe films with his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby.

According to reports, a source close to Fritz says Wolfe has not reached out to him since Fritz was let go from the show. “Mike hasn’t reached out to Frank, he could care less,” a source revealed. “They both came from nothing. Money just changed Mike. It changed Frank too.”