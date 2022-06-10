‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Was Willing To Drop Thousands on a Rare Cycle Car

There’s no doubt that we’ve seen some wild deals go down on “American Pickers.” From a unique Zephyr to a shed full of vintage Levi’s, Mike Wolfe and the rest of the Pickers are always rescuing relics from the past.

However, it always comes with a price. For instance, the cast paid a pretty penny when they discovered a one-of-a-kind cycle car.

Generally, on “American Pickers,” Mike Wolfe is the one who takes the lead when it comes to deal-making. While he had former cast member Frank Fritz or his brother, Robbie Wolfe, assisting him, he was usually the one who spearheaded the negotiations.

Since he’s the one who takes the items to his shop, it makes sense as to why he does the bargaining. He’s got to decide how much he can spend while making sure he can still turn a profit.

We often see him make some reasonable purchases, usually keeping them under $100. However, Mike Wolfe has been known to splurge from time to time.

We saw exactly that in Season 11. In the episode titled “Enter the Negotiator,” the pickers find themselves up close and personal with a vintage cycle car. And of course, it’s worth a considerable chunk of change. However, there’s a catch: Wolfe isn’t there in person to handle the deal.

Mike Wolfe relies on other pickers during cycle car deal

As a result, he leaves it up to former Pickers star Fritz and Dave Ohrt. While the cycle car may have cost Wolfe a good amount, he knew it would pay off when he decided to turn it.

Fritz and Ohrt find themselves face-to-face with an old cycle car during this deal. The cars are lightweight vehicles that were popular during the 1910s and ’20s.

Unsurprisingly, they’re not easy to find, making them worth a lot of money. The seller evidently knows this, and when it comes time to go to the table, he starts it off with a bang: $37,500. Before agreeing to spend that hefty amount of money, the pickers first have to contact Wolfe to see how much he’s comfortable spending on the cycle car.

During their phone call, Wolfe tells the pickers not to go any higher than $35,000 since he believes he’d only be able to get around $40,000 for the car once he turns around and sells it. After some haggling, the pickers and the sellers eventually land on $35,000. In addition, the seller went so far as to agree that if Wolfe isn’t 100% pleased with the car, he can return it for a full refund.

If you know anything about “American Pickers,” you know that that deal is one in a million. While it’s easily one of the most expensive purchases ever made in the series, Wolfe made a profit back. He ended up selling the cycle car for $40,000.