Last week, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe made the heartbreaking announcement that his former co-star, fan-favorite treasure hunter Frank Fritz, had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized as a result.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks [sic] life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram on Thursday (July 21). “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” he continued. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Since the shocking report, no further news regarding Frank’s health condition has surfaced, nor has Frank himself commented on the situation. Now, however, a representative for Mike Wolfe requests that fans give Frank Fritz his privacy as he recovers from the life-threatening health scare.

“We ask that everyone keeps Frank in their thoughts and prayers,” the rep told People. “The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and give him the space to do so.”

‘American Pickers’ Fans Slam Mike Wolfe for ‘Fake’ Support of Frank Fritz

Though Mike Wolfe’s statement about his former co-star appears nothing but sincere at face value, some American Pickers fans believe it to be hollow considering the recent history between himself and Frank Fritz.

Years ago, Mike and Frank were close friends. Over time, however, their relationship began to deteriorate. And finally, Mike Wolfe allegedly cut contact with Frank Fritz altogether.

Though Frank was fired from American Pickers in 2021, he hasn’t been seen in a new episode since 2020. According to Frank, Mike Wolfe didn’t speak to him once while he was away, not even after his back surgery.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Frank Fritz told The Sun in a 2021 interview. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

American Pickers never forgot this heartbreaking tale. So when Mike Wolfe spoke about his “friendship” with Frank Fritz in his recent post, fans couldn’t help but feel the statement rang false. “Why the concern now, Mike? You weren’t worried before. A little too late, I think. Pretty lame, not real,” one fan seethed.

“Prayers for Frank and his family and real friends,” another chided. “No offense, I’m glad Mike said something but he’s being fake. He dumps him like a bad habit, fires him, and now says he cares,” added a third.