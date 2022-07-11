‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Touching Personal Reason for Working Closely With This Charity

For American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, family truly does matter and it’s because of this that he is working closely with a charity. You will see below in this YouTube video that Wolfe has a personal reason for being involved with Operation Smile. See, his daughter Charlie was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate. It is something many children are born with and face reparative surgeries.

For Charlie, Papa Mike would be able to find a surgeon to help her out. Yet there are many in the world who cannot get it done. That’s where Operation Smile comes into play. The charity will cover operations for children whose families cannot afford it. Wolfe shares a bit about Charlie and his own journey with her in this 2015 video. At the time, Charlie was a young girl just looking to learn about life itself.

Mike Wolfe of ‘American Pickers’ Has Personal Reason For Involvement In Charity For Children

“The way that we found out that Charlie had a cleft lip and palate was in an ultrasound,” Wolfe said. “When that happened it was like this sense of emptiness. We felt lost. After we did our research, we realized how blessed we are to live in this country where we have the resources and the doctors to handle this kind of situation.” Wolfe adds that he found out that a child is born with a cleft lip or palate every three minutes around the world.

He reached out and contacted Operation Smile, telling them that he wanted to do some work with them. Meanwhile, he also reached out to the sculpture company Isabel Bloom. Through their work, along with Wolfe’s own suggestions, they came up with the idea to create “Charlie’s Smile.” The sculpture shows Charlie sitting on top of one of her favorite doggies. It’s a wonderful statue and helps represent children like her.

As someone who has dealt with this matter in his own life, I can appreciate Wolfe’s own desire to help out. Meanwhile, Wolfe still has a day job that keeps him busy. He owns Antique Archaeology and works there. But Wolfe also has a busy load getting out there and looking or “picking” for antiques and collectibles. American Pickers allows him to document all of his journeys around the United States. There are some new episodes running these days on the History Channel. You can see him working alongside Robbie Wolfe or Danielle Colby on there. It’s never a dull moment with them around. Make sure you give this show a shot as it’s been around since 2010 on TV. Wolfe will be busy but he’s always thinking about his child, too.