‘American Pickers’ Planning Big Expansion for Show Despite Low Ratings

Premiering back in 2010, the reality show American Pickers has gained a massive following as the series followed Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. Although from the Midwest, the duo traveled all over the country, meeting interesting folks and their historic collections. While the premise of the show is simple, American Pickers had a string of controversies thanks to its two main stars. With its 23rd season airing on January 1, 2022, it seems the American Pickers‘ brand is looking far beyond its low ratings according to a recent trademark approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In April of 2021, the show received a trademark agreement for a staggering amount of merchandise. The trademark included games, cards, puzzles, and board games. That isn’t all as it also covered toys like action figures, construction sets, sports balls, and model cars. This isn’t the first trademark for American Pickers as they already had books, clothing, mugs, and even handbags.

What Happened To Frank Fritz

While Mike Wolfe continues to make the show alongside co-star Danielle Colby and his brother Robbie, in July of 2021, it was announced that Frank Fritz was no longer part of the series. The Last time Frank appeared on the show was in March of 2020. He took some time off due to having back surgery, leading him to lose 65 pounds. He also entered rehab for alcohol abuse for 77 days and continues to attend meetings twice a week.

At the time, Mike shared his thoughts on Frank’s firing, writing on Instagram, “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.”

The star of American Pickers added, “The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show’s message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We’re here to not only take care of the past, but also each other. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Franks Opens Up About American Pickers Feud

Frank had his own take on the situation, admitting to The Sun, “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is. The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.” He admitted, “That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

Although the focus of the show, Mike Wolfe had a string of troubles after divorcing his wife Jodi. In a 2021 filing, Jodi was ordered to receive 50% of royalties earned from seasons 1 through 10.