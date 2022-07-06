‘American Pickers’ Returns With New Episodes on Saturday: See the Episode Preview

New episodes of American Pickers are on the way. Saturday is the debut of the new season of the HISTORY show, and we have a new tease to whet your whistle. Check out a clip below.

“Mike and Jersey uncover a massive collection of petroliana in Alabama while Dani and Robbie hit an Arizona property with killer steam engines as far as the eye can see. #AmericanPickers is all new this Saturday!” the post from the show was captioned.

The clip begins with Mike Wolfe and Jersey Jon driving in an historic business district somewhere in Alabama. “The largest historic district in the state of Alabama,” they say of the locale. Passing a local museum called ArtsRevive reveals that the duo visit Selma, Ala.

The visit is with Cougar Oil CEO Rex Jones. Cougar Oil is a regional supplier of gas stations throughout lower Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

The preview pivots to Dani and Robbie cruising the highways of Arizona. On their visit, they stop to see a man named Drew who is a collector of farm equipment. There aren’t many identifying markers to reveal more about where the stop takes place. Robbie is excited about delving into an agricultural find, though.

The new season premieres on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Rarely a Day Off for ‘American Pickers’

American Pickers filmed on the Fourth of July. The crew is so dedicated to their craft, they rarely take a day off. Wolfe shared their day on social media.

“Working today in Maine for the last 13 years, my schedule seems to always land filming on the 4th,” he said in the post. “Feeling blessed to be with these old road dogs. Happy 4th Picker nation much love to all of you.”

Mike Wolfe has spent a lot of time reflecting on the success of his show. The show has been a television mainstay for 13 years, and it all operates out of the same home in Le Claire, Iowa. Wolfe recently shared a picture of the behind-the-scenes crew that has kept the operation alive for the duration.

He noted that he “never could have imagined us filming for 13 years.”

While some faces have changed during that time, including the departure of Frank Fritz, he added that the only way he can do it is with “the people that surround me.”

“Thank you guys for being such bright lights in so many peoples lives,” he added.

We’re getting a taste of what to expect now, but Wolfe already assured that we’ll have “incredible finds with the true treasures. And you never know, we may be coming to your hometown next!”