‘American Pickers’: Robbie Wolfe Updates Fans on Frank Fritz’s Condition After Stroke

Last night (July 21), American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shared the heartbreaking news that his longtime friend and co-star, Frank Fritz, had been hospitalized following a stroke. No further news was released, leading to fear and speculation among the Pickers fanbase.

Robbie Wolfe, however, has now revealed that Frank Fritz is thankfully doing relatively well following the terrifying incident. “Frank is in the hospital recovering from a stroke, he’s improving every day,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram. “Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he goes down the road to recovery.”

The update follows Mike Wolfe‘s horrifying initial announcement of Frank Fritz’s hospitalization. “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” the American Pickers star wrote.

“There [have] been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show,” he continued. “But now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Encouragement to Frank Fritz

An outpouring of love and support from both colleagues and fans followed the news of Frank Fritz’s frightening health condition. Among those most horror-struck was American Pickers star Danielle Colby.

Sharing a screen grab of Mike Wolfe’s post, Danielle shared her own message of compassion and encouragement on Instagram. “I’ve just woken to this post by Mike and an article by TMZ,” she wrote. “I have no idea what the situation is until I speak with my AP crew. Until then I’m flying blind on my information so I will simply say this…”

“Frank, you’ve got the fight in you,” she continued. “I’ve watched it for almost 2 decades. Just keep on fighting. Never stop fighting. I’ve learned never to trust a tabloid, so, I’ll post more when I speak with actual humans that I trust with such personal and delicate information.”

Comments are disabled on Danielle Colby’s post. Mike Wolfe’s post, however, contains a flood of heartfelt comments from fans. “You guys both inspired a whole generation of pickers. I appreciate all the knowledge and look forward to hearing better news and learning more. Prayers,” one fan wrote. “I’m so sorry to read this. I hope he recovers, Mike,” another said.

Understandably, Frank Fritz has yet to speak out about the situation or give any updates. That said, though they’ve had their differences in the past, it’s clear that his American Pickers family is by his side.