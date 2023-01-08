‘American Pickers’ Season Premiere Ratings Revealed

For those who keep up with American Pickers, the show’s ratings plummeted under 1 million viewers for its premiere. Season 24 is up and running now with Mike Wolfe teasing a return from longtime co-star Frank Fritz. The show had been off the air since September but came on back on Wednesday, January 4. In the premiere episode, we saw Mike and his brother Robbie spend time in Nebraska. They were looking for picks in Larry Land ranging from coin-ops to carnival relics.

The U.S. Sun exclusively reveals the Season 24 premiere ratings. SpoilerTV indicates that 943,000 viewers tuned in. These are strong ratings but they are down from the Season 23 premiere last January. In that one, 1,050,000 viewers tuned in to the show. Viewers, though, tuned out towards the end of Season 23. Ratings dropped for the August 27 episode to 829,000 viewers.

Then, American Pickers took a week off, It came back on September 10 with 928,000 viewers. For the September 17 episode, 762,000 viewers tuned in for the show. It was the lowest-rated episode since the series came back on July 9 after a break.

‘American Pickers’ Fans Demand That Frank Fritz Come On Back

Meanwhile, fans turned to social media after the episode aired. They demanded that Fritz come on back home. One person said: “American Pickers without Frank is like.. hmm watching the Patriots without Brady. Kinda sucks.” Another person asked, “How’s Frank doing?” This fan was more pointed: “Bring back Frank. We miss him.” Another fan said, “It’s a New Year! Bring Frank back! please!”

Mike Wolfe gave fans hope that Fritz could return to the show after suffering a debilitating stroke in July. Mike visited Washington, D.C., in December. He was asked by Capital Paparazzi if he would be willing to make amends with Fritz, 57, who was fired from American Pickers in 2021.

Wolfe said, “Frank and I are friends, he was just at my brother’s graduation for his kids right before he got his stroke. If anybody’s thinking about Frank, they should be praying for him.” What about Fritz returning to the History Channel show? Wolfe said, “I would hope that he’s gonna be back on the show, but right now he needs to get healthier. There’s absolutely hope – 100%.”

Wolfe laughed off a rumored rift with Fritz. He said “that’s absolutely not true.” Fritz last appeared on American Pickers in a March 2020 episode. He took time off to recover from back surgery. Fritz’s firing was announced in July 2021. That’s despite his desire to return to the series. Fritz left the show to heal from back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.