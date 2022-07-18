‘American Pickers’ Slides in Ratings Following Frank Fritz’s Exit

For 23 seasons, American Pickers have showcased some of the rarest items often forgotten by both time and people. Known for cruising around the United States, searching for hidden gems in some of the most bizarre places, it was hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz that made viewers fall in love with the show. But sadly, Fritz left the show in March of 2020, leaving Mike Wolfe to host alongside his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby. And while both Wolfe and Fritz had their concerns with each other, it seems the fans are speaking after American Pickers‘ ratings dropped compared to other seasons. And the only difference is – Fritz.

After taking a break in March, American Pickers returned on July 9th with Mike Wolfe taking center stage. And according to The Sun, only 833,000 people watched the show. Now compared to other seasons, the future might not look so great for the once-hit show. Back in January, when the season premiered, over 1 million people watched. Over the following weeks, the numbers remained around the same. But it wasn’t long before they started to plummet. In March, the show averaged a little over 800,000 viewers.

Fans React To American Pickers Without Frank Fritz

While the producers and Mike Wolfe hinted at big finds this season, it appears the fans only want one thing – Frank Fritz. One viewer wrote on Twitter, “Very dry and boring without Frank – scripted, no freestylin’; a very different show. I understand that he isn’t coming back but you should have ended the original show and started a new one moving forward.”

Another fan, who stopped watching, added, “Haven’t watched since 2020 when Frankie got canned. Not going to waste my time on this stuff ever again… I wish they would take this new garbage off the History Channel. It’s a great station.”

Not long after Frank Fritz left American Pickers, he admitted to going to rehab for alcohol abuse. “I went to rehab and I’ve been sober now for 11 months. I didn’t like drinking anymore. My mom was an alcoholic and she died five years ago and it was alcohol-related. My grandfather was an alcoholic and he died. That didn’t sit well with me.”

Frank Opens Up About His Relationship With Mike Wolfe

As for his relationship with Mike Wolfe, Fritz explained, “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is. The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”