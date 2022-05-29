‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Introduces Her New Chickens, Has Hilarious Names for Them

Over the weekend, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby took to her Instagram account to introduce the new “women” in her life.

In the social media post, “American Pickers” castmate Danielle Colby introduced to the world her new chickens. “I’m trying to take every day moment at a time. I’m trying to make my home everything I’ve ever wanted my home to be which, as it turns out, is a place where I can grow vegetables and have chickens. Say hello to some of the new women in my life!”

Danielle Colby also revealed some names for the chickens. These include John Eggs, Princess Laya, Tyrannosaurus pecks, Betty EggWhite, and Mother Clucker.

Danielle Colby’s introduction of her chickens comes just days after she revealed that “American Pickers” was wrapped for the season. “We have officially wrapped filming for this block of ‘American Pickers,’” Colby stated in her previous post. She also encouraged fans to look for the full film, photo sets, interactive moments, and post road dog diaries wrap-up at her Patreon site.



Danielle Colby also spoke about her adventures while filming the show. “While I definitely leave a piece of my heart behind with my AP and Detroit crew I’m thrilled to be returning to my Burlesque babies, teaching classes, performing, exercising my body regularly again (that rarely happens on the road as everything happens so fast with so many moving parts) and dancing!”

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Reveals When She First Started Picking

According to Your Daily Sport Fix, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby previously spoke about what originally drew her interest in picking out. “I hung out with a lot of ladies at church, the more mature ladies. And they would kind of take me through their house, and bobbles, and things, and dresses.”

Danielle Colby further explained that she would take the items from the church ladies’ homes, and make them fit her. “My mom was a seamstress. So that’s where it kind of started for me, you know, necessity is the mother of invention.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Colby opened up about why history is so important to her. “History is really easy to love, because we really fall in love with history… it reminds us of the innocence of our life. Going back to childhood, going through your grandmother or grandfather’s closet.”

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe previously spoke about how Danielle Colby is a huge impact on the hit series. “When I was pitching the show for five years, [Danielle] was really inspirational to me, as far as like, you know, just keeping the wheels on the track. Saying, ‘Hey, you can do this! Don’t give up on it.’”