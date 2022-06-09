‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Moving Tribute to Her Mom: ‘The Original Queen of Everything’

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is 46 years old with two children of her own, but she’s still her mother’s biggest fan. And one never needs an excuse to gush about their hero. Rather than a birthday post or a mother’s day message, Danielle Colby simply wanted to share her adoration for her mom with her fans.

In an Instagram post, Danielle shared an image of herself and her mother side by side, both women smiling at the camera. “Thinking about my Momma today, Susan Colby, the original queen of everything,” she wrote in the caption. “I learned it all by watching her. I love you, Momma Colby. Thank you for everything.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Reveals Her Favorite Collectibles

As any American Pickers fan knows, Mike Wolfe holds a particular fondness for vehicles of all shapes and sizes. From classic cars to vintage bikes, if it can take you from point A to point B, Mike will likely snatch it up (and often keeps it for himself).

For Danielle Colby, a lover of all things vintage who describes her style as rockabilly meets deadly siren of the seas, the allure of old-timey motors does little. Instead, she has a weakness for vintage stage costumes.

“Specifically early burlesque,” Colby said in an interview with Monsters and Critics. “I have an extensive collection from all around the world, as early as the 1800s. Including a very rare costume from Lillie Langtry of the 1890s, an original early Mata Hari stage costume from 1910-20, and a banana skirt believed to have belonged to Josephine Baker.”

“I have a full collection of lesser known dancers costumes as well,” Danielle continued. “I love playing history detective with those, I get to hunt down history on the dancers myself. It’s a project that consumes my every waking moment.”

Danielle Colby Shares Her Best Advice for a Happy Life

Even for someone who’s living out their dreams and leading a seemingly glamorous life, there are going to be tough times. For Danielle Colby, the key to getting through these times is simple: “When in doubt, love.”

“Sometimes people just need to know that they’re not being judged and that they are loved and that they matter in order to see through the haze of nonsense that clouds all of our minds,” she explained. “If you think about it, there’s very little right and wrong in the world.”

“Instead, in my personal opinion, it’s more a matter of what’s convenient for one person as opposed to what’s convenient to the other person,” Colby continued. “We need to try a little bit harder to love each other. And be willing to understand from another person’s perspective. Love is universal.”