‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Pics With Look-Alike Daughter: ‘So Similar It’s Eerie’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers decided to take a look back for a throwback Thursday picture with her daughter, Memphis. Seeing both of them together is pretty impressive. Colby hangs out on the History Channel show with Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie. She offers some perspective about the photos that are part of her Instagram account. More than 237,000 fans follow her IG for updated photos and news from her very busy life.

The caption reads, “I wanted to make a post about this #tbt picture and how much it looks like my daughter. I was going to find pictures from her profile that look SO similar it’s eerie. But when I went to go check out her profile, everything was gone because Instagram suspended her account. All of the beautiful content she has made, the fans, followers, connections, memories, all of that work just…gone.” Colby adds, “And that’s the threat that anyone who works in the fringes, s3x workers and s3x work tangential, face daily on this app. If you want to support her and help her grow her account from scratch you can find her new Instagram @lolahbearxox #throwback #throwbackthursday #tbt”.

Danielle Colby of ‘American Pickers’ Has Been Working With Mike Wolfe For A Bit

Seeing mother and daughter together does bring about an interesting similarity and contrast to them. Danielle has a certain look about her while Memphis does, too. Yet the comparison is really cool to see. Colby just keeps on trucking when it comes to her work on the show. Of course, she’s still working with Mike and she’s been part of his store in Le Claire, Iowa, for a bit. Fans see her on American Pickers while Colby offers inside peeks into her own life. She does this again with these family photos.

Relationships are important to Colby. One time, she talked about how she keeps hers healthy. For her, Colby has been quite focused on “set very clear boundaries” around who she works with on the show. Also, she is not afraid to “be heard” when something does not suit her well at all. In another interview, Colby talked about how her tattoos have a “specific reason” for them. “I’m not afraid of people judging the work I have on my body, it’s a storyline for myself,” she told Freshly Inked. “I love it when my friends work on me, I love to collect the memories, I cannot have an artist work on me that I don’t feel close with. I have to feel a sense of kinship I’ve been very fortunate to find that across-the-board with my tattoo artists.”