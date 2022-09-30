‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby to Undergo Surgery for ‘Unforeseen Health Issues’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers fame is telling people that she will be undergoing surgery for “unforeseen health issues.” Colby, who is a cohost on the show along with Robbie Wolfe, released a very detailed statement on Instagram on Friday. She has been a part of the show since its inception with Mike Wolfe. Her role would grow once the show fired Frank Fritz from his hosting duties there.

“Due to unforeseen health issues that require me to stay on bedrest until my surgery, we unfortunately will have to postpone the burlesque show we produced in coordination with Hot Tawdry and Buffalo Eye Candy Vixens in Buffalo, NY.”, she wrote. “Fortunately this is the only appearance that I have planned until the date of my surgery, so this will be the only appearance cancellation due to this unforeseen yet temporary setback. Please understand that during this time I will be doing my best to keep you updated. If you would like to stay more closely informed, feel free to follow my Patreon, as that is the social platform I am most active on.

Fans of ‘American Pickers’ Host Send Their Well Wishes

“Please be patient as we confirm a new date for our much anticipated Buffalo appearance, but we will in fact see you there sometime in 2023!” Colby said. “We thank you for your patience and understanding, friendly reminder, your physical and mental health come first, always!”

Fans of her work would fill the comments section with well-wishes. They also were sending Colby hopes that she would be OK after her surgery. One of them wrote, “May the surgery be really successful and you get well pretty soon. Take care.” Another one said, “Hope you get well soon and have a speedy & full recovery”. Those are pretty much the sentiments of many fans who follow her on American Pickers.

Colby has been quite active on social media. She keeps people updated on her adventures around the History Channel show. But Colby also has found quite a niche in the burlesque world, too. She’s often sharing pictures from her trips and shows regarding that side of her life. Colby, though, has been pretty much a mainstay of American Pickers for a long, long time. While there are fans who appreciate her efforts on the show, others still long for the old days of Mike and Frank. By now, those fans are either still watching the show or have moved on to other shows. Mike Wolfe apparently likes the way the show is set up these days and people should not expect to see major changes anytime soon. Here’s hoping Colby gets better really soon.