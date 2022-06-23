‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Wishes Her Fiancé Happy Birthday With Sweet Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby celebrated a special birthday with her fiancé Jeremy Scheuch, from what looks like their gorgeous home in Puerto Rico.

Colby and Scheuch have been together for more than seven years and have been engaged for a year and a half. Per one of Colby’s posts in February, Scheuch asked the “American Pickers” star to go see Fleetwood Mac on Valentine’s Day. She didn’t know at the time it would be a date, but she’s beyond happy it turned out that way. Scheuch then proposed in December 2020, and they’ve been going strong ever since.

In her most recent post, Colby wrote, “Happy birthday King,” along with a heart emoji. In the photo, we see the two about to share an intimate kiss.

Scheuch took to the comments and replied, “But a king is useless without their queen.” The “American Pickers” star sent him little heart emojis in response.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Crazy Look-Alike Photos With Her Daughter

In the spirit of celebrating family members, “American Pickers” star Danielle Colby also gave a shoutout to her daughter recently. Memphis, who will turn 22 this year, is the spitting image of her mother. She also shares a passion for Colby’s love of burlesque history. While Colby often poses in burlesque photoshoot and researches it, Memphis takes a more modern approach.

She likes to post her content on Instagram and Only Fans. But Colby recently shared that Memphis’s Instagram was taken down by the platform. This prompted her to post a special message about not only her connection to her daughter but also the importance of their work.

“I wanted to make a post about this #tbt picture and how much it looks like my daughter,” the “American Pickers” star began in her caption. “I was going to find pictures from her profile that look SO similar it’s eerie. But when I went to go check out her profile, everything was gone because Instagram suspended her account. All of the beautiful content she has made, the fans, followers, connections, memories, all of that work just…gone.”

Colby added, “And that’s the threat that anyone who works in the fringes, s3x workers and s3x work tangential, face daily on this app. If you want to support her and help her grow her account from scratch you can find her new Instagram @lolahbearxox.”

If you scroll through the photos below, you can definitely find similarities between mother and daughter. We can’t see Mephis’s old photos showcasing the two’s likenesses. But you can still see the shared genes in Memphis’s new content.