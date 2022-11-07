‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby’s Surgery and Recovery: Everything to Know

American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been going through a lot recently with surgery and recovery from it keeping her busy. While Colby does stay active on her social media accounts, she’s been open about her situation. One sign that she’s possibly feeling better is the fact that she shared a burlesque-ish video with the world. It was supposed to be for Halloween and the NSFW video supplied its share of interesting views.

While the video was a treat for fans, Colby is still dealing with the after-effects of her diagnosis, The Sun reports. Back on October 1, Colby talked about some “unforeseen health issues” in an Instagram post. She said at the time that she was expecting to have surgery and was put on bed rest. Colby did not reveal more details and it left fans wondering what was going on.

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Needed To Have Her Uterus Removed

One wrote in the comments, “Rest up and heal well after surgery!” Another fan asked, “Are you ok? You got hurt?” Well, the usually talkative Colby didn’t talk openly for three weeks from that point. Colby definitely talked a lot and shared a photo of herself in a hospital on Instagram. She was sitting on a chair, hooked up to a machine, and wore a surgical mask. Colby, though, appeared in good spirits.

Here’s what was going on with her. Colby said that after suffering menstrual pains, she made a visit to a gynecologist and got diagnosed with having uterine fibroids. “It didn’t really sound like a big deal,” Colby said and she added that she “didn’t quite understand” her diagnosis. “I kind of figured maybe I just have a bumpy uterus and I can live with it,” she wrote. “My doctor informed me that this was not a situation, and I couldn’t live with it. In fact, this is a situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible, surgically.”

According to her doctor, Colby needed to have her uterus removed. This would need to be done even if the biopsy came back as cancerous or not at all. But Danielle Colby of American Pickers spoke up about her fiance, Jeremy Scheuch, and his efforts to help her.

“He’s had emotional support from my children and my family and physical support from time to time when needed,” Colby wrote. “But this affects him every day.” Before her surgery, Colby had a surprise visit from her two sisters Tara and Annie. In another online post, Colby said that she wanted to spend time as a trio together before her surgery. She added that they would do it again after she recovered but do it “again with whiskey.”