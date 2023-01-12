‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Antique Store Getting Mixed Reviews as He Recovers From Stroke

Frank Fritz’s antique shop seems to be crumbling as the former American Pickers star continues to focus on healing from the severe stroke he suffered last July.

According to The Sun and various online reviews, Frank Fritz Finds is a complete mess from inventory to staff. Several customers have shared that they went to the shop, and it was closed during its posted hours of operation. Others said that when they went, they shopped with the lights off and there was no heating. And several unpleased guests claimed that the staff is awful and the antiques are worse than lackluster.

“I was a huge fan of the show. I stopped in to give Frank support and see what all the buzz was about,” one person wrote on Google. “The place looked like an episode of hoarders… Staff was rude. Just disappointing. How is this place in business?”

“Nothing but overpriced junk… Employees are rude,” wrote another. “Don’t waste your hard-earned money.”

Frank Fritz Finds is located in Savannah, Illinois. And it’s tucked away in the back room of a restaurant called Hawg Dog, which is another major hurdle. Antique stores are typically visited by people who are strolling around town, and its discreet hiding place isn’t doing it any favors.

Frank Fritz Finds Seems to Have Had an Overhaul

TV Showcase reported in November that the bad reviews had been heard, and Frank Fritz’s unnamed conservator planned an overhaul. However, not much else has been said on the matter.

The 57-year-old entered the conservatorship last fall after a friend of the reality star filed a petition stating that “because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety.”

The court documents claimed that he wasn’t able “to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur.” And a doctor signed off on those claims.

A judge granted the petitioner’s request. And that person and a bank have been helping make Fritz’s personal, professional, and financial decisions ever since. That means that they would have to helm the antique shop’s revamping.

Frank Fritz Finds seemed to have gone defunct in October. Trip Advisor listed the business as “permanently closed,” and still does, and the business’s Facebook page went dark. But on January 8, the page listed dozens of new pictures with worthwhile inventory. So it’s possible that the conservator worked to fix the problems behind the scenes.