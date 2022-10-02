‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Friend Reportedly Files for Conservatorship in Wake of Stroke

An emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator was filed for American Pickers star Frank Fritz by his “longtime friend.” Based on Iowa court papers, it was expected that Frank would be transferred to a nursing facility on August 19th. This was after staying in the hospital for about a month following his stroke, according to The U.S. Sun.

“Because of his stroke, Mr. Fritz’s decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety,” the documents reportedly say. “[He is unable] to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur.” A doctor’s exhibit mentioned in court papers confirms that Frank is not able to make his own decisions.

“Appointment of a guardian and conservator is necessary to avoid immediate harm to him.” The Petitioner requested that a guardian be appointed for Frank, citing a close friend of his who has been helping him make decisions since suffering a stroke.

A bank will be responsible for managing Frank’s finances as his conservator. His guardian and conservator were both approved by the court earlier this month. The primary responsibility of the conservator is to pay for Frank’s care in a residential facility, but they will also handle his business interests, pay for expenses like transportation and housing, and ensure he has access to necessary medical appointments.

Frank Fritz’s long road of recovery

On July 14, a friend found Frank on the floor of his Iowa home after he had suffered a stroke. Bill Fritz, Frank’s father, told The U.S. Sun that his son is in stable condition weeks after the hospitalization occurred.

Another source claims that Frank was not pleased when his hospitalization was made public by his former friend and co-star Mike Wolfe. “While Frank was not prepared at the time for his condition to be published, he is grateful for all the prayers and well wishes,” the source reportedly said.

After being hospitalized for a stroke, Mike, 58, took to Instagram to share the news with friends and followers.“I have been very private in the past year in regard to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight.”

Wolfe went on to ask fans for prayers for his former cohost and friend. “Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank, I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy.”

Since leaving American Pickers, Fritz was on the mend. He had quit drinking alcohol and lost 65 pounds. Frank Fritz currently owns an Illinois antique shop called Frank Fritz Finds.