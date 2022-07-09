‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Announces Brand New Episode on the Way

For fans of any show, there’s nothing worse than a season finale. That said, a mid-season finale is a close second. Back in March, Episode 13 of American Pickers Season 23 aired, signaling the start of a 4-month wait for the second half of the season.

It’s been a long four months without Mike Wolfe and his fellow pickers, but the wait is finally over. Yesterday, Wolfe announced that new episodes will premiere tonight (July 9th, 2022). In a Twitter post, the professional treasure hunter expressed his excitement for the newest batch of adventures.

“TOMORROW, TOMORROW, TOMORROW!” he wrote. “New episode of [American Pickers] on [The History Channel] 9/8c!”

Now, some fans did share Wolfe’s excitement for the coming additions to Season 23. Many, however, took the opportunity to remind Mike Wolfe of their disappointment in the absence of Frank Fritz, Mike’s former co-star who was fired from the series in July of 2021.

“Make up with Frank,” one fan wrote. “Is Frank back? Happy to watch again when Frank is back,” another added.

The Unfortunate Falling Out Between ‘American Pickers’ Stars Mike and Frank

When it comes to American Pickers stars, fans seem to share a universal ranking. They love Frank Fritz, like Mike Wolfe, and dislike Robbie Wolfe. With that in mind, it’s unsurprising that news of Frank’s firing and subsequent replacement by Robbie was met with ire from the fanbase.

Fans were so distraught, in fact, that many announced they were boycotting the show following Frank’s departure last year. And, as the response to Mike’s recent social media post illustrates, they remain angry to this day.

Unfortunately for disappointed American Pickers fans, it doesn’t appear Frank Fritz will ever return to the series. After Frank’s firing, Mike Wolfe appeared upset by the split but wished his co-star the best in his future endeavors. “I will miss Frank, just like all of you,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram. “And I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

Frank Fritz’s account, however, tells a different story entirely. The reason for Frank’s initial departure was back surgery in March of 2020, after which Mike Wolfe allegedly never reached out. “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz explained to The Sun. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent,” he continued. “I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine… I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me.”