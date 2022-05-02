‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Gives Heartfelt Shout Out to Two Special Crew Members

On Monday (May 2nd), “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe took to his Instagram account to share some appreciation for two of the show’s crew members.

“Blood sweat and tears with these two guys,” Mike Wolfe declared about the “American Pickers” crew members. “My pick interviews are done on a different day. It’s a time frame thing there’s just not enough of it on pick days. Finding the words after 13 years of doing this show becomes harder.”

Mike Wolfe also opened up about the pressure he experienced since “American Pickers” began. He then shared the amount of weight he puts on himself and the weight of telling other people’s stories. “We do that thru the pieces they have loved so much. These two help me and sometimes guide me. This shot is what I see when I’m filming. Encouragement love understanding and a true passion for this project.”

Mike Wolfe goes on to add how much he appreciates the “American Pickers” crew members for all the work they have done. “I’ve been very blessed to have people in my life at this time that love what they do as much as I do.”

“American Pickers” first premiered in January 2010. The show now has 22 full seasons and 325 episodes. The show follows Mike Wolfe as he picks various items to resale for clients or his own personal collections. Wolfe’s “American Pickers” co-star Danielle Colby runs the office of his business, Antique Archaeology in Le Claire, Iowa. The show is now on its 23rd season, which premiered in January 2022.

Mike Wolfe Stated He Pitched ‘American Pickers’ For Five Years

During a 2011 interview with Go Star, Mike Wolfe spoke about how he actually pitched “American Pickers” for five years. “Before then, I was always on the road finding great stuff. I shared some of my experiences with my friends, and they said, ‘You should buy a video camera,’ so I did.”

Mike Wolfe then revealed that he put the video camera on the dash and talked into it as he drove around. “I made videos and posted them on my website. With those videos, I started pitching the concept, and I finally sold it to the History Channel. It was a five-year process.”

When asked if he has ever visited people that he refers to as “hoarders,” Mike Wolfe shared, “I watched ‘Hoarders’ last night. The hoarder talked about the thrill of hunt, that they were excited to find something on a hunt. That’s the same thrill we get. But the people we come across are collectors; they are proud people who are proud of their collections. On ‘Hoarders,’ no one was proud.”