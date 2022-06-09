‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Once Bought a 1940 Lincoln Zephyr for a Shocking Amount

Mike Wolfe, star of “American Pickers,” epitomizes the age-old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” During his time on the show, he continues to impress us by rescuing relics and giving them new life.

While it’s fun to watch Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby hunt for timeless treasures, we know it must come with a price. This was clear when Wolfe paid a pretty penny for one classic item. For many fans of the show, the joy of watching often comes from learning about the value of a particular item.

We see negotiations between the “Pickers” team and sellers during each episode. They often attempt to strike a deal, and we get to learn a bit about the process. From the cost of cleaning to refurbishing, we watch as this process changes the item’s value.

Although the crew sometimes doesn’t get the bargain they had hoped for, there’s no doubt they’ve scored some pretty sweet deals along the way.

For instance, Wolfe won big when he paid an astonishingly low price for a 1940 Lincoln Zephyr. During an episode of “American Pickers” in Season 20, titled “Pick Like a Honey Badger,” Wolfe and his former co-host Frank Fritz met with a potential seller to check out the classically cool car.

As it turns out, the seller had always wanted to customize the car as his father did with his own vehicle in previous years. But sadly, the project never materialized.

Mike Wolfe snags a steal on ‘American Pickers’

As you can see here in the clip from the episode, the car’s body isn’t in the best shape, it lacks the original engine, and the interior has rotted away. However, none of that kept Wolf from having his interest peak.

As a result, he and the seller ultimately decided on the price of $8,000, and they began to get it out of storage. While the Zephyr needed a ton of work to be ready to hit the road, the price for such a rare item was a great deal.

Over the years, the Pickers have bought several cars and definitely know a good deal when they see it. We’ve watched them walk away from sales and put a bid in on a great price.

According to Hot Cars, the Pickers have scored numerous classic automobiles for shocking low amounts. However, a little bit of TLC is almost always required after they shake hands.

Over the years, the cast of “American Pickers” has bought some great cars, such as a 1939 Plymouth for $5,500 and a 1960 Cadillac Fleetwood for $9,500. While getting old cars road-ready, it isn’t always an easy or cheap process. Yet, for the Pickers, putting in the work seems to always be worth it for them.

“American Pickers” airs at 9 PM ET on the History Channel.