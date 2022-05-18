‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Awesome Pic of Building He’s Restoring in Iowa Hometown

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe doesn’t just appreciate antique items. He’s a fan of preserving all kinds of history, including older buildings.

Now that filming has wrapped up on the latest season of “American Pickers,” Mike Wolfe has returned to his hometown of LeClaire, Iowa. Based on his latest Instagram post, Wolfe will spend some time fixing up an older building in town throughout the summer.

“Good morning fellow preservationists and lovers of old,” Mike Wolfe begins in his caption. “One brick at a time this old girl is looking more beautiful every day! @visitleclaire #Iowa #thisplacematters.”

Wolfe also shared the post on his Instagram Stories, including a little phrase that reads, “Experience it today. Preserve it for always.”

You can tell that he cares deeply about keeping the town’s history intact. In a post shared a few weeks ago, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe explained what the building means to him. And why he took on this project.

“The process has started on restoring the Facade of a building I bought in downtown Leclaire Iowa,” Wolfe says in the caption. “We’re cleaning some sort of basement seal paint off of the original Limestone and brick. Over the years it has deteriorated more rapidly because of the product used to cover it. The bricks on this building were actually made in Leclaire and are notorious for eventually turning to dust if not maintained.”

And now, Wolfe has taken it upon himself to keep up the maintenance.

“I love projects like this where the reward outweighs the challenges,” the “American Pickers” star continued. “And what we do will ensure a longer life for another building on our Main Street. Which means another business. Leclaire means so much to me and I love still being a part of this beautiful little river town. @visitleclaire when you get a chance #thisplacematters.”

It’s nice to see “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe dedicate his free time to a project that will benefit the community as a whole.

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Meets Artist He’s Been Following

Years ago, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe picked up a piece of art created by Tyree Guyton. Ever since then, he’s been following the artist and his incredible work. And this past week, Wolfe finally had the chance to meet Guyton.

Apparently, the two ran into each other near Detroit. Based on Wolfe’s Twitter post, he met Guyton at the site of The Heidelberg Project, an art nonprofit.

“Today I finally got to see the @heidelbergproj. I’ve been a fan of Tyree Guyton and his work ever since I found a piece of his art on the show. Tyree’s vision has made a difference not only in his community but in communities around the world,” Wolfe wrote on Twitter. See the two meet in the photos below.