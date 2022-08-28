‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.

Longtime fans who have been avid viewers of American Pickers have watched Charlie grow up. Mike does work to keep his private life out of the spotlight. From what we can tell, he does a pretty good job of this with his daughter. He’s quite smitten with her and that’s cool. For Charlie, she’s had quite a journey already with life.

Mike Wolfe of ‘American Pickers’ Recalled His First Pick

In case you did not know, she was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate. Because of this, Mike and his wife would work hard to make sure she received the best possible medical care. While doing his research on ways to get Charlie help, Wolfe would come across a charity that became near and dear to his heart. Operation Smile helps people who cannot afford their reparative surgeries by paying for them. This supplies much-needed medical care in places where it might be difficult to get this type of work done.

For Wolfe, the journey to success, fame, and fortune has not always been easy. Much like many people, we all have to go through trial and error in order to find our true calling in life. Mike is no different. So, how did he find his calling in his life? It happened when he was quite young. But Wolfe still remembers it to this day. He talked about it in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“I wish I did [still have it],” Wolfe of American Pickers said in regards to a bicycle. Here, let’s let Mike talk about it a little more. “I sold it like two weeks later. I was 4 years old and I pulled a bicycle out of the garbage. It just kinda took off from there. I always felt like I was a little detective on a history hunt. And it never left me.” That’s good because he gets to share his love for antiquing and “picking” with all of us. The show has definitely expanded over the years with people like Mike’s brother Robbie, Jersey Jon, and Danielle Colby making their presence felt. Of course, some of the show’s fans would like to see Frank Fritz return in his role. Unfortunately, that does not look like it will happen. Maybe Fritz will get his own TV show.