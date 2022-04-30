‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Video of His Antique Motorcycle Out for ‘Test Ride’

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe is always pretty cool about sharing his latest, greatest picks and finds on social media. And most recently, the collector decided to share a clip of his antique motorcycle as his friend took it out for a test drive. Check out the clip below.

As per Mike Wolfe’s caption, his buddy, Billy Lane, took out his decades-old, 1937 flathead motorcycle with sidecar, the two of which actually boast the original paint.

“Excited to have Billy in Columbia TN now,” Wolfe said, Billy’s shop apparently right down the road for the “American Pickers” star’s own antique store. Lane responded, “Good time today my friend, doesn’t feel like work when I love it so much.”

What makes the clip even more interesting is that despite that Mike Wolfe said he hasn’t run the bike in “so long,” it actually functions pretty well. At least from a viewer’s standpoint.

Regardless, we can see why the two men get along so well; their work is as much a passion as it is a career.

Down in the comments, one fan wrote, “A 37 in original paint, now that’s a find.”

“Sound[s] good,” another wrote, “Man that’s awesome.”

All in all, I think it’s safe to say that this particular Mike Wolfe find is one of the more popular we’ve seen over so many years of “American Pickers.”

Mike Wolfe Teases an Upcoming New Season of ‘American Pickers’

When “American Pickers” first launched in 2010, it looked a little bit different than it does now. Namely, Mike Wolfe was joined by his cohost, and fellow picker, Frank Fritz. Now, Mike Wolfe does a lot of his show solo, though he still has the help of friend and antiquing professional, Danielle Colby.

Now, we’re currently 22 seasons into “American Pickers,” and it seems as though Mike Wolfe has no intention of slowing down. In fact, he recently hinted to fans that there’s potentially another new season of the History Channel show in the works.

Earlier this month, Mike Wolfe shared a photo to Instagram capturing the dashboard view of a Kansas dirt road. Mounted to the windshield of the car are what looks like a collection of little cameras.

Wolfe’s caption gave little away though. The “American Pickers” star simply wrote, “Good morning from the great state of Kansas,” followed by a heart and a set of praying hands.

After Mike Wolfe shared the photo, “American Pickers” fans commented on the strange-looking equipment, upcoming seasons, and the overall view.

“So that’s how you get those cool shots in the van!” one fan realized. Another of Mike Wolfe’s followers wrote, “Car kit,” followed by a thumbs up. “[T]hey’ve gotten a lot nicer.”

Hopefully, we’ll receive official news about a new season of “American Pickers” soon enough.