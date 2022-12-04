‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reacts to Getting Big Shout Outin Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’

It’s pretty cool when one TV show like Tulsa King happens to reference another one of our favorite shows in American Pickers. Hey, even Mike Wolfe, the chief host of American Pickers, happened to notice the reference that was made. In this scene, we hear one co-star on Tulsa King telling Sylvester Stallone and his character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, about an iconic piece. Let’s see what they are saying in this clip from Tulsa King.

In the caption area, Mike Wolfe expressed his thanks for being mentioned on the show. “It’s an honor to be mentioned on a new episode of @tulsaking,” Wolfe wrote. “DM me some pics I might be interested @officialslystallone #rockyiofrust.” One of Mike’s fans wrote in the comments section, “You’re officially in the zeitgeist”. For Wolfe, that might just be a good way to have a good feeling about this matter. We’ll see if there is any further interaction between both shows.

‘American Pickers’ Host Mike Wolfe Has New Look These Days

One thing that people who follow American Pickers closely know is that there always is something happening. It might be around different antiques or collectibles that they pick up on the show. Then, of course, there are matters about the hosts themselves. For instance, recently, Wolfe showed up with a new look. Most people are used to seeing him in a clean-shaven way. But that has all changed now. Wolfe is wearing a beard and looks pretty cool with it. While we’re not sure how long Mike will wear it, the beard still looks like it has room to grow if he wants it to do so. We got a chance to see Wolfe’s new scruffy look thanks to his brother, Robbie Wolfe. He posted the photo while wishing his brother a happy birthday.

While Mike is definitely involved in things surrounding his TV show on the History Channel, one area that he’s not involved in is with Frank Fritz. People who keep up with the show know that Fritz has had serious health issues, including a stroke. Because he’s been a part of the show’s history, fans love to know what is going on with him. Things have been better for Fritz. Recently, a conservatorship was set up for Fritz. Wolfe is not involved at all in the matter. But Wolfe has been open about his care and concern for his longtime friend. In a couple of Instagram posts, Mike has asked people to keep Frank in their thoughts and prayers. Of course, here’s hoping that Fritz continues to get better after his health scare. Fans also keep up with Danielle Colby and her life, too.