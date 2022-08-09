‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Remembers Olivia Newton-John Following Her Death

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is adding his voice to the millions who are sharing their memories of Olivia Newton-John. The Grease star and Grammy Award-winning singer died on Monday at 73 years old. Wolfe offers up a tender remembrance from his own life about Newton-John and her part in childhood memories.

One fan chimed in Mike’s comments area and wrote, “RIP thanks very much for the great joy you gave to millions of people”. Boy, those are some true words right there. Newton-John did bring joy to many people throughout her career. She was a major musical force in the 1970s with songs like Have You Never Been Mellow and I Honestly Love You.

But did you know that she happened to win some country music awards? Newton-John earned an ACM Award in 1973 for Most Promising Female Vocalist. She was nominated for Top Female Vocalist in 1974 but did not win. She also won a CMA Award in 1974 for Female Vocalist of the Year. Again, though, she received three other nominations that year. They were for Album of the Year in If You Love Me Let Me Know, Song of the Year in If You Love Me Let Me Know, and for Entertainer of the Year. Newton-John would win four Grammys in her career.

Olivia Newton-John Offered Her Thoughts About Life and Death

Still, the memories were numerous and plentiful from both celebrities and fans. It looked like a lot of celebrities turned the clock back into their own lives and would remember seeing Newton-John when they were younger. She was a mainstay hitmaker in the 1970s into the 1980s. Newton-John appeared on a number of TV shows back in the day, including a memorable spot on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on NBC. But she also would appear on The Midnight Special during its heyday in the 1970s.

Back in 2019, Newton-John talked about her life and her battle with breast cancer. She was being interviewed by Today on NBC. “I think, you know, what you think creates your reality,” Olivia Newton-John said. “So it’s a decision. You have to make that decision. You can be a victim, or you can be a winner and enjoy your life. We’re all going to die.

“I mean, that’s probably the hardest thing to accept as a human being, that we know that,” she said. “So I kind of consider I’ve had a gift of extra time. I’ve lost people younger than me, so I’m very grateful. I’m 70, and I’ve had the most amazing life.” It goes without saying how much she will be missed, of course, by her family but by millions of her fans, too.