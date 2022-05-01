‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Remembers ‘Sweet Soul’ Naomi Judd After Her Death

As news started spreading on Saturday after the death of Naomi Judd, American Pickers host Mike Wolfe shared his words of condolence. Wolfe went on Instagram to post a photo of Judd along with a tender caption. Judd and Wolfe were apparently friends, according to his words.

“So sorry to hear Naomi Judd has passed,” Wolfe writes. “Such a sweet soul and incredibly beautiful person inside and out. My thoughts and prayers go out to her and family. She always had a way of making everyone around her feel so special. I feel blessed to have known her.”

Naomi Judd died at 76, according to her family, from her struggles with mental illness. The family issued this statement: “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. (And) We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” The Judds were going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Fans reacted to Wolfe’s post. “Why the good kind ones”, a person writes. “I’m so so sorry for your loss”, another person says. “Truly tragic. What a legend!” this one says. One more writes, “I hadn’t heard. So sad!”

TV Host Managed To Put Down $85,000 One Time For Bikes and Parts

One time, Wolfe happened to spend some big money on bikes. It was on an episode that had Wolfe and former co-host Frank Fritz heading to Oregon in Season 17. The trip leads to dropping $85,000 on bikes and parts. Talk about a sweet deal right there and the owners of those bikes and parts were glad to receive the check.

While watching the show all these years, some of you might wonder what is the difference between pickers and hoarders. “I watched Hoarders last night,” Wolfe said in talking about that TV show. “The hoarder talked about the thrill of hunt, that they were excited to find something on a hunt. That’s the same thrill we get. But the people we come across are collectors; they are proud people who are proud of their collections.

“On Hoarders, no one was proud,” Wolfe said. “Even when you look at collections that are stacked on top of one another, the collectors are still proud of them. That’s the separation between a collector and a hoarder. A hoarder may start out proud, but they aren’t in the end.”