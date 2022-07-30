‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Returns to Iowa Sparking Fan Speculation About Frank Fritz

Former American Pickers cohosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have been having a fairly public feud over the last few months, continuing to lose touch after Fritz’s firing from the popular TV series last year. However, fans of the series are wondering if the major medical issues that Frank is facing aren’t starting to bring the former partners back together again.

Recently, Mike Wolfe returned to his hometown in Iowa. A visit that is leaving fans of the popular History Channel series to wonder if the American Pickers host is stopping by to visit his former cohost in the hospital, where Fritz has been since suffering a terrifying stroke a few days ago.

Fans Wonder If Fritz’s Medical Emergency Isn’t Pulling The Former American Pickers Partners Back Together Again

The speculation of a Mike Wolfe-Frank Fritz reunion began late this week when Wolfe posted a pic of his mom and daughter to his Instagram page…both of whom reside in the Hawkeye state. The Insta photo features the Picker’s daughter and his mother as they stand, locked in each other’s arms, gazing towards a scenic lake.

“The two most important ladies in my life,” the American Pickers star writes in a recent Insta post.

“Mama Wolfe and Baby Wolfe,” the host continues. “[S]eeing them together brings tears of joy to my eyes.”

Mike Wolfe adds that everything else “fades away and my world feels complete,” when he is with these two.

Does The Timing Of Wolfe’s Iowa Visit Suggest He’s Stopping By To See Frank?

While Mike Wolfe’s Insta update is focused on his mother and daughter, we wonder if the timing of the visit isn’t tied to his former cohost’s medical emergency as Fritz continues to fight for his life in a nearby hospital.

Wolfe had previously asked fans to pray for Frank Fritz after reports of Fritz’s massive stroke were released. In a lengthy statement on his Insta, Mike Wolfe shares the sad news about his estranged cohost, noting that “now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to [Frank’s] life and the journey he’s been on,” Mike Wolfe says in the recent post, honoring Fritz amid his medical emergency.

“There [have] been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show,” the American Pickers host continues in the message.

Wolfe continues on to note that “now is not the time to set the record straight.” Instead, Wolfe notes that now is the “time to pray” for Fritz.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” he clarifies. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

Wolfe ends his Insta note with a message for his former cohost.

“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay,” he says. “I love you buddy.”