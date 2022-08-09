‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals Look at Incredible Restored Vintage Chevy

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe shared a photo on Instagram of a car that fans and fellow car fanatics flipped over.

The car, a restored vintage Chevy Impala, is stunning, and many fans thought so as well.

Wolfe revealed the car with 3 photos. He captioned the post: “Golden hour @ontwolanes 58 Impala #goldrecordroad Yo @clarkmiller35673 The radio works listening to WSM playing Louisiana Hayride”.

Clark Miller, who had restored the car, posted about it as well. He captioned the post: “Cleaned this one up today. This is a clean driver. Very solid 283/pg car. It’s had one lacquer repaint many years ago that is faded and dull. The trim, chrome and glass is all in great shape. Runs and drives nice. This car isn’t a show car. But a well preserved Og car that you can get in and enjoy. Clean title ready to ship. Sold.”

One fan commented: “That’s a beauty!” And another said: “You can’t beat an old time speedometer”.

Wolfe shares vintage car photos on his social media frequently. He shared another photo on Twitter a few days ago with the caption: “Golden Hour @ontwolanes outside of Leclaire Iowa #34ford”.

Golden Hour @ontwolanes outside of Leclaire Iowa #34ford pic.twitter.com/b3MW2KMK0T — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) August 4, 2022

A fan quote tweeted the photos, writing: “Mike, Real sweet pickings, Keep up the great work. The show is Great – Love from Northern Jersey.”

Mike Wolfe is one of the stars of “American Pickers,” a reality show in which he and the other stars travel the states in search of rare antiques. The show originally began with Wolfe and Frank Fitz. However, Fitz left the show, and was replaced by Wolfe’s brother Robbie Wolfe. This was an unpopular move amongst fans.

Fans Speak Out About New Star in “American Pickers”

It was revealed that 58-year old Fitz recently suffered from a stroke. While fans flooded the internet with well-wishes for the former co-host, they also took to social media to complain about Robbie as a host.

Mike Wolfe posted about the news about Fitz, writing on Instagram: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

However, the fact that Robbie Wolfe posted a photo with Elvis impersonators at the time made fans mad, saying that he was being insensitive to the situation.