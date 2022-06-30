‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals ‘Magic’ Before and After Looks at Awesome Vintage Sign

When it comes to getting things fixed up after picking them up, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe does know a thing or two about doing it. In fact, Wolfe spent some time working on a vintage Coca-Cola sign. What he was looking to do is get rid of some black paint that covered it up. Well, it looks like his mission was accomplished. Wolfe showed off what happened after he put some elbow grease into cleaning up the sign on Twitter.

Fans were digging his reveal on social media. One writes, “Holy s**t. I got to try that.” Another one asks a question, saying, “Did you use a pressure washer or good ole fashion arms?” That’s a good one. If he did use a washer or his own arms, Wolfe was working to get that sign back to its original form. We think he did a really superb job. One more fan writes, “Best part is you probably got a great deal on the sign because of the paint”.

Expect Mike Wolfe of ‘American Pickers’ to Have His Cohosts With Him Next Season

Wolfe will be on there with his brother Robbie Wolfe and longtime cohost Danielle Colby. It’ll be cool to see what new adventures they are getting into on the show. New episodes start airing on Saturday, July 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. Of course, Mike probably will have his dog Francie Jo pop up while driving around and looking for antiques and collectibles.

Meanwhile, the host does know that there are a lot of eyes on the show. As the show continues to produce new episodes, it also ups the pressure for Wolfe to succeed. Recently, he talked about that “pressure” amid the show’s sagging ratings. “Finding the words after 13 years of doing this show becomes harder,” Wolfe writes, in part, on an Instagram post. “A lot of it is the pressure I put on myself. And how much weight I put into telling people’s stories.”

Talking with people about how they collect antiques is part of the show’s uniqueness. No story is really alike and people from all over America appear on American Pickers. When you think about it, their antiques and collectibles are unique as well. You might find some that look like other picked-up items. But they are not always the same. This brings out some very interesting stories that Wolfe is good at getting into with these individuals. The stories people tell are, well, sometimes really funny or wild. You never know who or what will show up on American Pickers. Wolfe and his crew just know how to present these items and their backstories.