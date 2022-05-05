‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Rides Vintage Motorcycle in Awesome New Pic

American Pickers host Mike Wolfe loves working on motorcycles as well as riding them as you can see right there. Wolfe has been known to drop some bucks on antique bikes and parts in his time. This photo, though, captures him riding a vintage motorcycle and has some of his faithful followers going nuts over it…in a good way.

Mike Wolfe of ‘American Pickers’ Digs This Motorcycle A Whole Lot

One fan writes, “Nice tuck! God I miss scooting.” Another one says, “These things were a popular transportation vehicle back in the 60’s where I’m from. 16 year old boys drove mopeds, cool guys had a motorbike, and the fashiobables had, what we call, a scooter.” This American Pickers fan has a movie reference on their mind. “This has the dumb and dumber vibe and I love it so much. ‘I can get 70 miles to the gallon on this hog’ quote Loyd Christmas Dumb and Dumber.”

While Wolfe rides on this baby, he recently shared a video of a friend taking an antique motorcycle out for a “test ride.” And he also shared what he calls a “barn find” motorcycle. There’s one piece that haunts him to this day. “A pre-1915 bike haunts me,” Wolfe said. “That’s what keeps me on the road.”

Making A Distinction Between Pickers and Hoarders Is Important

Sometimes, appraisals can be different according to different people. “I have gone back and given people more money for items I bought from them,” Wolfe said. “My business before the show was based on leads and referrals. Going back and giving the seller more money, that’s good for your mojo.”

Now people might confuse pickers and hoarders, putting them in the same category. Wolfe wants to fix the comparison problem. “I watched Hoarders last night,” he said in an interview a while ago. “The hoarder talked about the thrill of hunt, that they were excited to find something on a hunt. That’s the same thrill we get.

“But the people we come across are collectors; they are proud people who are proud of their collections,” he said. “On Hoarders, no one was proud. Even when you look at collections that are stacked on top of one another, the collectors are still proud of them. That’s the separation between a collector and a hoarder. A hoarder may start out proud, but they aren’t in the end.” His show can be seen on the History Channel and is still relatively popular. Viewership might have slipped a little bit but people are tuning in for the fun.