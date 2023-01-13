‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Selling Half of His Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

Mike Wolfe of American Pickers is looking to sell off half of his large vintage motorcycle collection at this time. Wolfe, known for his “picking” skills through antiques and collectibles, will be selling more than 60 bikes. That’s nearly half of his private collection. It all will go down at the world’s largest motorcycle auction in Las Vegas later in January.

“All of these bikes have had a special place in my heart and a lot of incredible moments finding them that I will never forget,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram in announcing the sale. “But I understand that their journey doesn’t end with me.”

Wolfe will appear at the auction. He has sold bikes on and off over the years, but never at this scale. “It’s just time,” he said in a phone interview from his motorcycle warehouse in Tennessee, USA Today reports.

Mike Wolfe Of ‘American Pickers’ Plans To Be At Las Vegas Auction

Wolfe, 58, said that cutting back on his current collection will allow more time to focus on acquiring motorcycles built before 1920. Those are his favorite pieces. Wolfe likens his downsizing to the experiences of people he’s filmed for his TV show.

“We get a call like, ‘Hey, I need to start downsizing. I need to start focusing. I need to start really appreciating the things that I truly, truly love’ … and that’s what I’m doing.” Wolfe has amassed these bikes over many years of “picking.”

This collection that Mike Wolfe has features “some of the world’s rarest and most highly sought-after motorcycles.” This includes models of Harley-Davidsons and Indians that are “legends” within the collecting community, according to Mecum Auctions, the firm that is handling the sale.

Motorcycle Division Boss Calls Wolfe ‘A Knowledgeable Collector’ About Motorcycles

Greg Arnold, who is the director of the motorcycle division at Mecum, called Wolfe “a knowledgeable collector” in a video previewing the sale. “For the most part, I think he’s a nuts-and-bolts guy; he wants to know what makes a machine tick,” Arnold said. “But he’s also intensely interested in its history, who owned it, when and why. Every motorcycle in his collection, he picked on purpose.”

Wolfe never cleans or restores his bikes. He’s been known to leave cobwebs on spokes. He even has left a bit of animal poop on rims. Wolfe’s lot is being sold “as found.” It means they will bear the rust, dirt, and scrapes of whatever farm, corn crib, attic, or cellar he sifted through to find them.