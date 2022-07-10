‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares His Favorite Nashville Motorcycle Route

Mike Wolfe, star of popular TV show American Pickers, recently took to Instagram to share his favorite Nashville motorcycle route.

“If you’re a motorcycle or car enthusiast living in Nashville. One route you know well is Old Hillsboro. For years this has been the ride of choice,” Mike Wolfe wrote in the caption to his post. “Destination Leipers Fork @foxandlocke Then onto the @thenatcheztrace parkway. Some of the best @ontwolanes travel in the southern states. #vincentmotorcycle.”

Fox and Locke’s account responded back, commenting “We love our motorcycle friends! Thanks for the shout!”

Other fans were quick to comment on the post. Some expressed excitement for the new episodes. “Watching last nights Episode!#3/10,” one user wrote.

Other users commented about the Old Hillsboro route that Wolfe mentions. “We loved it there. So pretty,” one writes. Another person said that they’ll have to experience it in the future. “Wow, thats one place i’ve never been to, now this place has been added to my bucket list.”

A final user talked about a change since he’s lasted visited the place. “@mikewolfeamericanpicker so weird not seeing the old Puckett Brothers sign there! I’ll be in the area 8/1-8/4 but not in my motorcycle this time.”

Mike Wolfe Talks About New ‘American Pickers’ Episodes

Recently, Mike Wolfe took to Instagram to announce new episodes of the show. A new episode just premiered last night, July 9th at 9:00 ET on History Channel.

Wolfe also recently took to the app to wish his followers a Happy Fourth of July. On the holiday, the American Pickers team was hard at work filming new episodes.

“Working today in Maine for the past 13 years, my schedule seems to always land filming on the 4th,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Feeling blessed to be with these old road dogs. Happy 4th Picker nation much love to all of you.”

Many fans on social media are still upset by the professional split of Wolfe and costar Frank Fritz. After Fritz was released from the show last year, Wolfe wrote a statement on Instagram.

He wrote, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you. And I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

However, Frank’s side of the story is different. Frank initially left the show in March 2020 for back surgery, and things spiraled downwards from there.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz told The Sun. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent,” he continued. “I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine.”

He finished, saying, “I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me. I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me.”