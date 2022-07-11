‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares Rare Pics With Girlfriend Leticia Cline

The past two years have been somewhat of a rocky road for the popular series American Pickers. Known for scouring the backroads of America for its forgotten hidden treasure, in November of 2020, star Mike Wolfe announced he was getting divorced. After ten years of marriage to Jodi Wolfe and a daughter, the couple called it quits. Not only that but in July of 2021, it was revealed that co-host Frank Fritz was fired. While having a rough time, Wolfe recently shared a rare glimpse into his life with girlfriend Leticia Cline.

Exploring the southern states, the pair took some time away from their motorcycle excursion to update their followers on Instagram. Embracing each other, the happy couple didn’t forget about their traveling companion, Francie. Although Mike Wolfe is the star of American Pickers, Cline also shares a love for both history and collecting antiques.

Leticia Cline Announces Run For Mayor

The traveling getaway came after Cline announced that she was changing careers. Once an American journalist and appearing in Playboy magazine in 2008, she is now switching to politics. Cline hopes to become the next Mayor of Cave City, Kentucky. The city happens to be the place where Cline grew up. Sharing her enthusiasm, Wolfe praised Cline for her decision to run, writing that he was “so proud” of her.

While the future looks bright for Cline, Mike Wolfe continues to struggle with his once-hit show as the ratings have dipped to under one million viewers. The drop in viewers came after former co-host Frank Fritz was fired in 2021. Given that both Wolfe and Fritz were childhood friends, the once star revealed that his friend has not reached out to him since the firing. Fritz said, “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is. The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much.” After the announcement was made, many fans called for the show to be boycotted.

Mike Wolfe Shares Support And Love To Fans

Not saying much about the firing, Wolfe did share a picture of the original cast, writing, “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.”

The host also thanked fans for their ongoing support, “The support that you all have given us has been a constant reminder of what the show’s message has always been; thru these places, people, and things we all have a common thread. We’re here to not only take care of the past, but also each other.”