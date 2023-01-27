‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shows Off Motorcycle Collection He’s Preparing to Sell

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is en route to Las Vegas, where he will auction off some of his motorcycle collection. We get a sneak peek into a few of these classic bikes that Mike’s been collecting. As fans of the show know, Wolfe has a knack for finding deals all over the place. These bikes have been a part of his life for a few years. He’s made it clear that these motorcycles will be sold as found. No fixer-uppers here in the collection. Wolfe, in this video from his own Twitter account, talks about the bikes that he’s putting up for auction. Let’s take a look and see what he’s saying here.

On my way to @mecum auction in Vegas excited to see y’all tomorrow and send these bikes on their next journey 👊🐺 pic.twitter.com/0He8zhDtIR — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) January 26, 2023

“What I’m bringing to Vegas is over 70 of my own personal motorcycles that I’ve collected over the past 30 years,” Wolfe said. “There’s a lot of pre-war Flatheads and a lot of Indian Chiefs. There’s a little bit of everything. I’ve never sold really anything out of here. I’ve sold a lot of bikes that I’ve found but this stuff was always special to me for one reason or another. And it’s just time.”

‘American Pickers’ Host Mike Wolfe Ready For Las Vegas Auction Of His Motorcycles

Mecum Auctions will be handling Wolfe’s auction. It will be part of the 32nd Annual Vintage & Antique Motorcycle Auction. The action is happening at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wolfe offered a little more insight into the bikes in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“A lot of these bikes have a special place in my heart, but I have been reflecting, like a lot of people have, whether it’s age or COVID or life in general, what I want the next 20 years to be,” Wolfe said. “Obviously, a lot of that’s connected to family, but with a collector, a lot of the stuff becomes family, so there are decisions to be made.”

While Wolfe knows about antiques and collectibles, he also knows a lot about motorcycles, too. he’s looking to hone in on pre-1920 American motorcycles these days. There were about 150 motorcycle companies at that time. And a lot of them had connections with bicycle manufacturers, too. Wolfe said that he keeps about nine of his favorite motorcycles at his home. But the American Pickers host puts a lot of them in his own motorcycle storage area.

“All of these bikes have had a special place in my heart and a lot of incredible moments finding them that I will never forget,” Wolfe wrote on Instagram. “But I understand that their journey doesn’t end with me.” Wolfe has not forgotten his day job with American Pickers.