‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Speaks Out Following Frank Fritz’s Hospitalization

For 20 seasons, American Pickers featured cohosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they traveled the country looking for the most vintage American finds. However, Fritz stopped appearing on the show during its 21st season. Eventually, fans of the History channel series learned he was fired. However, Fritz’s leave had initially been temporary as he was forced to undergo back surgery. Throughout his entire recovery, the former American Pickers star claimed Mike Wolfe never once reached out to him. Now, more than a year following the debacle, Mike Wolfe has spoken out after learning that following back surgery and overcoming problems with alcohol abuse, Fritz has suffered a stroke.

Fritz’s former costar was the first to break the news, with the American Pickers host taking to Instagram with a lengthy tribute. Wolfe shared the news on Thursday.

Wolfe began his post pretty candidly about the drama that he and Frank Fritz have faced since the latter’s departure from American Pickers. He wrote, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been a lot of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

The remainder of the American Pickers‘ star’s post revealed the details of the devastating news. He concluded, “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

American Pickers fans took to the comments to share prayers of their own, while others encouraged Wolfe to make amends with Frank Fritz.

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Speaks Out About Frank Fritz’s Stroke

When Frank Fritz departed American Pickers, Mike Wolfe didn’t exactly bid him an emotional goodbye. Or, reportedly, any kind of goodbye at all. However, comparatively, his costar, Danielle Colby, had some relatively harsh words for the former American Pickers cohost. So when news broke that Fritz had suffered a stroke Thursday, it was surprising to see Danielle Colby issue a sentimental statement of her own.

Colby stated, “Frank, you’ve got the fight in you. I’ve watched it for almost two decades. Just keep on fighting. Never stop fighting.”

Comparatively, when Frank Fritz was first booted from American Pickers, Colby shared some starkly different sentiments.

In an earlier statement, Colby said Fritz had caused “so much pain for himself and others.”

Following Fritz’s departure from the show, the History channel star was replaced by Wolfe’s brother Robbie. New episodes of American Pickers currently come on on Saturday nights.